American Eagle CEO Says Company Stands Behind Sydney Sweeney Ads

Authored by Haika Mrema via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

American Eagle Outfitters’ chief executive has defended the retailer’s ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, saying the company will not retreat in the face of public criticism.

“You can’t run from fear,” CEO Jay Schottenstein said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal. “We stand behind what we did.”

The campaign, which launched in late July, spotlighted the 27-year-old actress, best known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” modeling the brand’s denim line.

The promotional tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans,” played on a double meaning. In one video, Sweeney remarked, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

Sydney Sweeney x American Eagle, oh my god. pic.twitter.com/tDkeGT9R7G — Sydney Sweeney Daily (@sweeneydailyx) July 24, 2025

The wordplay drew accusations from some critics who claimed the ads carried undertones of racism, sexism, or eugenics. The company declined to alter or withdraw the campaign.

Schottenstein, an Orthodox Jew, said he was surprised by such associations. He noted that his own family had endured the impact of Nazi Germany and said that if he and his team felt the campaign would be offensive in that way, “we never would’ve done it.”

In response to the criticisms, Schottenstein instructed his leadership team to remain calm, refrain from public comment, and assign a small group to monitor online reaction. American Eagle also hired an outside firm to poll customers about their response to the campaign.

The strategy appears to have benefited the company. Between July and September, the campaign helped attract nearly 1 million new customers, as reported by the Journal.

Popular items linked to Sweeney—including a cinched denim jacket and a wide-leg jean featuring a butterfly design—sold out within days. The company also reported an uptick in sales growth beginning in August, reversing earlier declines.

Some marketing experts said American Eagle’s decision to remain consistent set it apart from other corporations that have scaled back campaigns after online criticism. “By sticking to their guns, they gained customers,” said Susan Cantor, CEO of branding firm Sterling Brands.

The campaign also drew national attention beyond the retail world. President Donald Trump praised Sweeney and the ads in a post on Truth Social, calling it the “hottest” campaign running.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” the post read. “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney!”

American Eagle has continued building on the momentum, announcing a partnership with NFL player Travis Kelce, who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, weeks after Sweeney’s campaign launch.