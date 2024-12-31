American Ports Need A Private-Sector Life-Raft

Via SchiffGold.com,

The world has watched for decades as U.S. ports have lagged behind their international counterparts. As they have become increasingly plagued by congestion, delays, and rising costs, it becomes increasingly clear that the publicly-owned port authorities are failing to meet the demands of modern global trade. The solution lies in privatization, a much-needed approach that could revitalize our failing ports.

The importance of ports to the U.S. cannot be overstated, as demonstrated by the sheer volume of trade passing through American ports. In 2023, over $2.1 trillion worth of goods, more than 40% of all goods entering or leaving the United States, passed through a port.

However, despite the importance, American ports continue to lack efficiency. This inefficiency manifests in longer vessel turnaround times, lower crane productivity, poor infrastructure management, and limited use of automation. These issues result in supply chain disruptions and thus increased costs for businesses and consumers.

The inefficiency of U.S. ports is illustrated by their poor performance in global rankings. According to the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), which measures global port efficiency based on various factors, U.S. ports consistently lag behind other developed countries. This inefficiency is particularly evident when examining specific port rankings. For instance, the Port of Houston, which handled over 293 million tons of cargo in 2022, ranked a dismal 327th in the 2023 CPPI. The Port of Los Angeles, one of the busiest ports in the country, ranked 378th, while the Port of Savannah came in at 398th.

These low rankings translate into inefficiencies that impact the entire supply chain. U.S. ports experience longer vessel turnaround times and lower crane productivity compared to global competitors, particularly those in East Asia. This inefficiency is further exacerbated by the limited use of automation in U.S. ports. While automation has been widely adopted in ports around the world, U.S. ports have been slow to embrace this technology, resulting in increased costs.

This inefficiency is due to the inherent flaws of the publicly-owned port authority model. Under the government’s port authority, political considerations often override commercial criteria, leading to poor investment decisions. Insufficient or misplaced investments result in underutilization of existing port assets. Limited competition among ports reduces incentives for efficiency improvements.

Privatizing port operations can introduce much-needed efficiency and competitiveness. Private operators have stronger incentives to streamline processes. They are more likely to make timely and appropriate investments in port infrastructure and technology. Competition among private companies can lead to more competitive pricing and reduced costs for port users, addressing a key factor in U.S. port inefficiency.

The benefits of privatization are not merely theoretical. Evidence from successful port privatizations around the world demonstrates the potential for significant improvements. For instance, the privatization of the Port of Brisbane in Australia, completed in 2010 for 2.1 billion AUD, successfully achieved the Queensland Government’s objectives and overcame challenges associated with transitioning a government-owned monopolistic asset to the private sector.

A study published in the NBER Digest found that when private equity funds acquire airports from governments, key performance metrics improve significantly. While airports and seaports are different, this study suggests that private ownership can lead to improved infrastructure management and operational efficiency in transportation hubs.

Privatization does not necessarily mean a complete absence of government oversight. Various models of privatization, such as public-private partnerships, can maintain a degree of public involvement while harnessing the efficiency of private sector management.

In conclusion, the inefficiency of U.S. ports under public ownership is a significant drag on the nation’s economy and competitiveness. By embracing privatization, we can unlock the potential of our ports, bringing them in line with global standards of efficiency and productivity. Simply by creating a more competitive port system that benefits businesses and consumers, we can provide a boost to American economic growth, reduce supply chain bottlenecks, and strengthen our position in the global market.