Survey after survey has shown that Americans overwhelmingly agree that this country is moving in the wrong direction. So how did we get here? I often write about the economy, politics, crime, immigration, homelessness, corruption, drugs, the mainstream media, online censorship, government surveillance, war and many other challenges that our nation is facing. But none of them is America’s biggest problem.

Ultimately, America’s biggest problem is the fact that our country has become completely saturated with evil. From the very top of society to the very bottom of society, we have eagerly embraced evil, and just about every form of wickedness that you can possibly imagine is exploding all around us. If we do not reverse course, there is no future for us.

Once upon a time, Washington D.C. was a beacon of hope for the rest of the world, but now it has become an epicenter of evil.

Many years ago I actually worked in Washington D.C., and even at that time I could literally feel the evil in the air. I am sure that it is even worse now.

Everyone knows that our politicians are deeply corrupt, and many of them do things that should get them sent to prison for a very long time.

On Monday, another batch of Epstein documents was released to the public, and the allegations that they contain are being described as “explosive”…

Another batch of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein were released on Monday morning. The Gateway Pundit obtained the 17 new documents on Monday and they are explosive! The new documents, which were reviewed by this reporter, reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson. “When my friend had sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson, sex tapes were in fact filed on each separate occasion by Jeffery,” said the witness, Sarah Ransome.

Of course the entire Jeffrey Epstein scandal is only a very small fraction of the overall picture.

For years, those that have been raped and abused by our leaders have been coming forward, but none of our leaders are ever held accountable.

So the sex crimes are just going to continue.

But as bad as our politicians are, our scientists are often even worse.

Many like to point a finger at Dr. Fauci, and he is certainly unspeakably evil, but the truth is that there are thousands of other mad scientists running around that are just like him.

And they are doing things that should never, ever be done.

Let me give you a perfect example of what I am talking about. It is being reported that a team of crazed scientists has used “human fetal brain tissue” to create “minibrains” which are used in very sick and twisted experiments…

For the first time, scientists have grown cerebral organoids — three-dimensional, lab-grown “minibrains” — from human fetal brain tissue. The new organoids grew to the size of a grain of rice and contained many types of cells that self-organized into complex 3D structures. The researchers also triggered the growth of brain tumors within the minibrains and tested the tumors’ response to existing cancer drugs.

There was a time when science was considered to be a noble profession.

Sadly, those days are long gone.

At this moment, men and women in lab coats all over the globe are involved in very serious crimes against humanity, and none of them will ever be held accountable either.

Meanwhile, the crime wave that is plaguing communities all over America just continues to grow.

If you can believe it, approximately one out of every thirty people living in Oakland, California had a vehicle stolen last year…

One in thirty Oakland residents had their car stolen last year as 15,000 vehicles were stolen – a 45 percent increase in just a year. The shocking figure is the highest in 15 years. However, less than five percent of those auto theft cases lead to an actual arrest as the California city’s understaffed and underfunded police department are preoccupied dealing with a 21 percent spike in violent crime. And there are also just two police officers assigned to deal with car theft.

Of course it isn’t just property crime that is on the rise.

Our streets are literally teeming with sexual predators, and some of the crimes that they are committing could have been pulled right out of a horror movie…

A Texas man has been arrested for kidnapping and holding a woman hostage after snatching her off the street nearly five years ago when she was pregnant. Lee Carter, 52, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping after police discovered the victim locked in a garage attached to his Houston home. Court documents revealed on April 7, 2023 officers from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to 5251 Perry Street in Houston in reference to a kidnapping in progress when they heard a voice coming from the garage. Video from Fox 26 shows officers breaking the window of the garage where they found a dog and a mattress inside in the area police believe the victim was held captive.

Had you heard about that story before reading this article?

Probably not.

It barely made a blip in the news cycle, and that is because this sort of thing happens all the time these days.

At this stage of our societal collapse, even many of our teachers are sexual predators.

This week, we learned that a teacher in Florida is being charged with sexually exploiting an 8th-grade boy after authorities discovered “28 sex videos of them together on his phone”…

A teacher in Orange County, Florida, is facing federal charges after the parents of her former 8th-grade student found 28 sex videos of them together on his phone. The teacher, Marie-Jo Gordo, was indicted on three counts of sexually exploiting a minor on Wednesday. The jury determined that she “(enticed) a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct” and then “(produced) a visual depiction of such conduct.” The Orlando Sentinel reports, “Federal investigators said the student’s parents found video of Marie-Jo Gordo and their underage son, whom she taught in 2019, having sex in what appeared to be vehicles and hotel rooms throughout Central Florida. The videos were taken between June and September of 2023 and three were described in court filings.”

If you send your children to our public schools, you are just asking for trouble.

Plus, the quality of the “education” that they will receive will be absolutely pathetic.

But that is a subject for another article.

Sadly, many of our churches are also filled with sexual predators.

And I am not just talking about those sitting in the audience.

Almost every day there is another story in the news about some prominent preacher that is being investigated for something.

And as Jonathan Cahn has aptly observed, even the Pope has gone completely off the rails at this point…

Everywhere you look, evil is growing.

Our culture is rotting and decaying all around us, and as Victor Davis Hanson has explained, this process has accelerated significantly over the past six months…

In the last six months, we have borne witness to many iconic moments evidencing the collapse of American culture. The signs are everywhere and cover the gamut of politics, the economy, education, social life, popular culture, foreign policy, and the military. These symptoms of decay share common themes. Our descent is self-induced; it is not a symptom of a foreign attack or subterfuge. Our erosion is not the result of poverty and want, but of leisure and excess. We are not suffering from existential crises of famine, plague, or the collapse of our grid and fuel sources. Prior, far poorer, and war-torn generations now seem far better off than what we are becoming.

So what is the solution?

As a nation, we should immediately change direction and we should be crying out for mercy.

Unfortunately, that just isn’t happening. Instead, we are running away from God as rapidly as we can. The following comes from an article recently authored by Hal Lindsey…

But the greatest danger facing America is its arrogant dismissal of the God whose blessings it daily squanders. Vast portions of the population spend their blessings from God on activities that demean humanity and exalt evil. In this, the US is joined by most of the world. At a time when the human race should be humbled before an unprecedented potential for destruction, nations arrogantly spit in God’s face at every opportunity.

Most Americans don’t realize it yet, but time is running out for our country.

If we stay on the path that we are on, there is no hope.

We desperately need a national awakening, because otherwise our story will not end well.

