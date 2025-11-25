America's Largest Teachers Union Is Doubling Down On Radical Left Ideology

Recently obtained internal documents from the National Education Association, the largest teachers union in the US, focus on training educators to become far-left activists in support of spreading woke propaganda to their students.

According to information gathered by a conservative non-profit called Defending Education, the NEA's upcoming training at an undisclosed location this December doesn’t focus on academics, but on attacking Republicans as “racist and transphobic,” pushing race-class-gender narratives, and promoting gender-transition guides for staff.

The training is targeted for union staff and teams as part of the NEA UniServ and Organizing Training Program 2025–2026.

The goals of the session include, but are not limited to, “dismantling systems of privilege and oppression as it relates to LGBTQ+ educators and students” and “deepening skills and strategies to confront implicit bias, micro-aggressions and stereotypes.”

Republicans are characterized as using an “arsenal of racist dog whistles,’ according to training materials. Participants are instructed how to evoke a “Race Class Gender Narrative” to push back.

“Over the last ten years, Republicans in state legislatures have increasingly turned to anti-transgender rhetoric and legislation as a powerful complement to their arsenal of racist dog whistles used to whip up fear and consolidate power...they have paired these attacks with fear-mongering about Critical Race Theory, mobilizing their base with a potent mix of racist and transphobic tropes.”

The documents focus heavily on issues like "structural oppression" and transgender propaganda with an emphasis on defending the medical transitioning of children. Teachers are encouraged to use gender fluid language (like neutral pronouns) with students while avoiding scrutiny from parents and administrators.

Teacher's unions have consistently acted as a root source for woke indoctrination, feeding talking points and activist strategies to leftist teachers who then operate as grooming agents rather than academic educators. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis notes on X:

"The radical partisanship of these teacher unions has been a major contributor to education decline in the US. They see the K-12 school system as as a political means for adults to further their agenda. This is why the unions fought so hard to close schools during COVID; it was never about the kids."

“The NEA is the largest teachers’ union in the country, and they have decided to vilify half the country in an upcoming training,” said Erika Sanzi, senior director of communications for Defending Education. “As far as they are concerned, the only reasons anyone could oppose their preferred ideologies are racism and transphobia and they name Republicans as villains, in writing!”

Sanzi added:

“Their federal charter was granted because they promised to ‘elevate the character and advance the interests of the profession of teaching; and to promote the cause of education in the United States...Seeing as their leadership—and by extension, the organization itself—has morphed into a far-left insane asylum that is actively destroying the cause of education, that charter is no longer defensible..."

Leftist activism within the education system is perhaps one of the greatest existential crises in America's recent history. Children are brainwashed by teachers to believe in deconstruction ideology; to hate western civilization, to embrace moral relativism, to ignore biological facts and adopt mentally unhinged sexual theories.

Since progressives are increasingly refusing to have their own children and build their own families, the only way they can carry on their doctrine to the next generation is to poison the minds of other people's children. Teachers unions have played an integral role in this agenda.