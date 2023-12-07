America’s Oldest Gun Maker To Shut Down New York Facility

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Gun manufacturer RemArms, previously known as Remington Arms, will close its manufacturing facility in Ilion, New York, next year, a decision that Republicans are blaming on Democrats’ anti-gun policies.

“I am writing to inform you that RemArms, LLC has decided to close its entire operations at 14 Hoefler Avenue, Ilion, NY 13357 (the ‘Ilion Facility’),” the company announced in a letter sent to union officials on Nov. 30, according to the local newspaper, the Utica Observer-Dispatch. “The Company expects that operations at the Ilion Facility will conclude on or about March 4, 2024. The Company did not arrive at this decision lightly.”

A man shows a Remington 700 hunting rifle and a Remington 1100 shotgun available for sale at Atlantic Outdoors gun shop in Stokesdale, N.C., on March 26, 2018. (Brian Blanco/Getty Images)

The layoffs will take place between March 4 and March 18.

Remington is the oldest gun maker in the United States. Founded in Ilion, New York, the company has been manufacturing firearms in the village since 1816. Several generations of families have worked at the plant.

“The loss of revenues to the entire community will have concerning effects going forward for the progress of Ilion and Herkimer County,” Vincent Bono, chairman of the Herkimer County Legislature, told the local newspaper. “The impact of the livelihoods of over 250 employees is a serious concern to our community.” Past Troubles In 2021, Remington announced plans to move the company’s headquarters to Georgia. The letter mentions that Remington has “found an environment in Georgia that supports and welcomes the firearms industry.”

Commenting on the letter, New York state Sen. Mark Walczyk, a Republican, blamed “Albany Democrats and their failed policies” for being responsible for the closure of the facility, according to a Nov. 30 statement.

“Governors Cuomo and Hochul signed laws such as S7196-2021, the Gun Industry Liability Law, and the costly effects of the gas ban have pushed another good business out of New York State. I’ve opposed these shameful policies from the beginning and it's disheartening to see the Mohawk Valley suffer the consequences of the least friendly business climate in the nation,” he said in the statement.

“My heart goes out to the families affected by this closure as the announcement hits just before the holidays. My office remains ready to assist those impacted in any way.”

Since 2018, the firm has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy twice. The company also bore high costs in a lawsuit stemming from the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut, settling with the families of the victims in a $73 million deal last year. The firm currently doesn't manufacture Bushmaster AR-15 rifles, the weapon used by the assailant.

In a petition filed during the case, Remington pointed out that the “possibility of imposing liability on an entire industry for harm that is solely caused by others is an abuse of the legal system.”

The company warned that politicized legal warfare against Second Amendment rights would place the firearms industry “in danger of being overwhelmed by the cost of defending itself.”