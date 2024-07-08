Ammo Vending Machines Arrive At Grocery Stores In Red States 

Nothing says 'Merica like supermarkets with automated vending machines stocked with ammunition. A select number of supermarkets across Alabama and Oklahoma have these new machines. This means you can leave the store with milk, eggs, and boxes of 9mm and .223 rounds.

American Rounds installed AI-powered ammunition vending machines in several Alabama and Oklahoma supermarket stores. These vending machines are said to feature built-in AI technology, card scanning capability, and facial recognition software to verify that buyers are 21 or older and match the identity on the license.

"Our automated ammo dispensers are accessible 24/7, ensuring that you can buy ammunition on your own schedule, free from the constraints of store hours and long lines," American Rounds notes on its website.

American Rounds shows six supermarkets, including two Fresh Value stores in Alabama and four Super C Mart stores in Oklahoma, have these new retail automated ammo dispensers.

In an interview with Newsweek, Grants Magers, CEO of American Rounds, said that the company's AI-powered ammunition vending machines have recently been expanded to eight across four states.

"We have over 200 store requests for AARM [Automated Ammo Retail Machine] units covering approximately nine states currently and that number is growing daily," Magers said.

He continued by suggesting these vending machines support "law-abiding, responsible gun ownership, adding, "Currently ammunition is sold off the shelf or online. These environments lead to inadvertent sales to underaged purchasers and or, in the case of retail stores, a high theft rate."

Magers told local media outlet Oklahoma KOCO-TV that machines will have no ammo restrictions and are restocked weekly.