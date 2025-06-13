And So It Begins: Leftist Monkey Wrenching Is Leading To Civil War

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

If you thought that the leftist delusions of grandeur had finally hit their peak you are about to be unpleasantly surprised. There are no limits to the insanity that progressives will embrace in their pursuit of power, and they continue to adhere to the fantasy that they are the “good guys” despite the fact that most of the world has been telling them for the past several years that their ideology is repugnant.

The events in Los Angeles are just the beginning and the path this situation will take is relatively predictable. There is a large enough percentage of the US population (around 25% to 30%) that is inexorably rooted in the ideologies of Marxism and multiculturalism. Many of them might not even understand what they’re supporting, but they’ll still do what they’re told by their gatekeepers.

For decades now the progressives have treated America like an experiment in social engineering; the US has been their personal multicultural playground. What has them enraged today is the fact that they are hitting a wall of opposition. They aren’t used to being told “No” and the only way they know how to respond is by lashing out.

The agenda is simple enough to understand – Open borders, third world replacement of the native population, a complete overhaul of our culture’s fundamental principles and ultimately the utilization of the foreign populace and leftist activists as a weapon to eliminate any resistance.

Interference on a political level is met with mob violence, looting, rioting and eventually terrorist actions and assassinations. This is the classic model of leftist revolutions throughout modern history. They seem to be disjointed and reactionary, yet their efforts end up highly coordinated and conveniently timed. There is nothing “grassroots” about these movements.

Currently, there is a push to make the LA riots go national with something called the “No Kings” protests scheduled to take place in cities across the country this weekend at the same time as the US Army’s 250th anniversary celebration (and Donald Trump’s birthday). The Democrats continue to spin the narrative that Trump is a dictator or “king” when he was duly elected by the majority of Americans and almost everything he has done so far is in line with what he promised during his campaign. All the usual suspects are pushing the spread of the riots, from NGOs to Democrat politicians to the corporate media.

There are some hilarious hot takes floating around social media concerning this event. Some leftists are claiming that conservatives are “running scared” and going quiet in the face of the protests. This is simply a lie. Conservatives are actually laughing at activists because the crazies still don’t understand the level of FAFO they are playing with.

Others are arguing for the secession of the west coast to Canada, which isn’t going to happen because an army of rednecks could invade and conquer Canada in a week. Canada has no capacity to protect themselves, let alone retain California, Oregon and Washington.

Finally, numerous Mexican and Democrat representatives are demanding the “return” of California to Mexico, claiming the lands were stolen. Of course, the US handed the Mexicans their ass 200 years ago and California was ceded to the US through the Treaty of Guadelupe Hidalgo. To the victors go the spoils. Also, Also, Mexico belonged to Spain and was only a country for a couple decades before they were defeated in the Mexican-American conflict.

Apparently, the Mexican government needs a reminder of who their daddy is…

My point? There is a hailstorm of stupidity and naivety on the part of of the socialist mob and it’s getting worse by the week. They really think they have some kind of momentum. Progressive commentators including Bill Maher have been claiming that most of the country doesn’t want mass deportations, they just want violent criminals removed. They argue that getting rid of “Pedro the construction worker” or “Juanita the waitress” will be the end of conservative governance.

They still don’t get it.

The majority of Americans VOTED FOR THIS. They want mass deportations. All illegal migrants are criminals by definition and the public wants them gone. I’m even seeing most Libertarians (who often waffle on these kinds of issues) and black Americans call for illegals to be aggressively booted out.

Native born Americans want their country back and they certainly aren’t going to allow Democrats to flood the population with migrants so they can manipulate future elections. But the problem goes far beyond rigging the census or offering sweeping amnesty initiatives to create a voting block of third worlders. As we have recently seen in LA, there is an agitation plot afoot…

My primary theory on the engineered migrant invasion of the west has long been that these people are not just being used to score a voting majority in the near future, or as a tool for cultural replacement, but that they are a kind of mercenary army – An entitled mob purchased with welfare subsidies that will turn to violence to secure what they see as their piece of the shrinking American pie.

Progressive leaders and their NGO partners have deliberately positioned these migrant populations to be used as foot soldiers in an eventual soft coup. They believe that when the Trump Administration cracks down on the riots it will inspire even more unrest in other cities, creating a spiraling crisis. The foreign invasion tactic is part of what I call the “Monkey Wrenching” of America.

In my article ‘The “Monkey Wrench” Sabotage Of America Begs For An Authoritarian Response’, published in January, I outlined the history of far-left attacks on conservative or traditionalist societies including their attempts to overrun Germany in the 1920s (which ultimately led to misguided public support for socialist fascism).

I argued that the political left and the globalists have been reeling from a sharp reversal in political gains and that they are on the retreat. However, they still have a destructive play up their sleeve in the form of a civil war triggered by sabotage and migrant unrest. I noted in January:

“Leftists throughout modern history have a habit of engaging in destabilization efforts when they don’t get what they want. They view their motivations as sacrosanct and beyond criticism, be it “saving democracy” or “saving the planet” or “taking down capitalists and colonists”.

In every case where the political left had influence over social conditions and then lost that power, they revert to directed exponential disruption and violence from riots to assassination. They claim to care about the right of the majority to have their voices heard, but in reality they don’t care at all. When the majority goes against the leftist narrative, leftists go rogue…”

In my article ‘Why Mass Deportations Are Necessary And How To Keep Illegals From Coming Back’, published in February, I predicted the exact tactic the leftist gatekeepers were likely to exploit:

“As we’ve seen in the first weeks of Trump’s presidency, establishment Democrats are intent on interfering with deportations in any way they can (all the future power of leftists requires forced immigration to the US from socialist leaning countries). By extension, leftist activists will seek to disrupt deportation efforts using civil unrest (when the weather warms up these goblins will come out in droves, bank on it).

On top of the internal sabotage, there are many foreign governments that will desperately try to obstruct the return of so many unwanted citizens. Keep in mind that the US is seen by these governments as a dumping ground for their refuse. America is a steam valve to release the pressure so that these countries can get rid of their criminals, revolutionaries and those in poverty…”

There is a clear organized strategy in play to destabilize the US, and the limited unrest over deportations is being exploited as a snowball that leftists hope will create an avalanche. They co-opted the death of George Floyd (who died from Fentanyl overdose) to instigate the BLM riots. They used the war in Gaza to agitate for riots at American universities. They will try to hijack the migrant issue as yet another excuse for national violence.

My suspicion is that the “No Kings” protests will probably fall flat throughout most of the country except in usual suspect cities (LA, New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, etc). But, there’s no telling how much cash is behind this operation and how many useful idiots they will dredge up through social media propaganda. If not this week, then eventually, there will be a wider civil breakdown. The illegal migrant agenda is their last chance and they aren’t going to let it fade away easily.

So, here is what’s going to happen and I want to explain this reality to leftists directly:

You’re going to experience a defeat on a level you can’t yet fathom. It’s not going to be fair, it’s going to be ugly. You truly have no idea what is about to happen to you. And, it’s not going to be riot cops, or the National Guard or even the US Marines that serve up the smackdown, it’s going to be regular American conservatives.

Progressive commentators continue focusing on Trump as if he’s going to be wearing the boot that steps on their necks. That’s not how this will go down. You have NO CLUE how many millions of conservatives are fed up with the constant sabotage and cry-bullying of the political left. They are anxious to step in. Listen because I’m doing you a favor here – Just stop, because if you do what you claim you want to do (national riots and infrastructure disruption), we are going to end you.

The switch is about to be flipped. One day soon, without warning, every conservative man in the country is going find themselves reading a particularly egregious news report. They’re going to take off from their jobs which they have been working diligently for most of their lives, they’re going to hug their families, walk out the front door, get in a truck loaded with combat gear, they’re going to show up in droves at the nearest leftist riots, and steeped in an array of skills that they have been carefully practicing for years, they’re going to put those people down flat.

There will be skeptics who will say this is never going to happen. Those people are idiots. They don’t know conservatives, they don’t talk to conservatives. Mark my words, if the current trend continues it’s going to happen and leftists don’t stand a chance (the feds under Obama learned this at Bundy Ranch). So, quit, before it’s too late. Because once it starts it’s not going to stop until every leftist rioter and saboteur is run out of the US or fitted for a wooden box. If you’re on the political left, civil war is the last thing you should want.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.