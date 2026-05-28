Angela Merkel Receives EU "Order Of Merit" For Helping To Destroy Europe

The event passed with little fanfare in the international media. The European Union held its first ever event to honor laureates of the European Order of Merit, meant to honor influential political and social figures who made significant contributions to the "integration" of the EU experiment.

Out of the 20 nominees, 13 laureates attended the ceremony in the Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg and addressed the Chamber, following their acceptance of the award from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Among these attendees was former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Merkel wore the award with visible glee, then took to the podium to praise the European Union system. She then called for further expansion of the EU bureaucracy's efforts to silence dissent on mass immigration by "regulating" (censoring) social media.

🇩🇪🇪🇺Accepting the European Order of Merit, Merkel urged EU leaders to regulate speech on social media as the only way to save democracy



Reminder: she allowed mass immigration in Germany that increased crime, terror attacks, and helped buckle the economypic.twitter.com/HILXk1XqVu https://t.co/M1hdSm4IvB — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 23, 2026

Anti-immigration movements in the UK and EU are fast becoming political juggernauts, largely due to the rising crime and cultural erasure caused by the invasion of millions of third-world asylum seekers, many of them from Islamic nations. The ideological and religious beliefs of these migrants is completely contrary to western values, which is causing social strife among native Europeans.

Not surprisingly, millions of Europeans are no longer willing to tolerate the death of western civilization. Movements for remigration are growing exponentially, and EU globalists are scrambling to stop them, largely through online censorship and "hate speech" laws.

Merkel played an integral role in the destruction of Europe when, in 2015, her government triggered an open borders bonanza. Using the war in Syria as a foil, Germany, the UK and a handful of other governments pushed for Europeans to embrace a flood of millions of third-world asylum seekers in 2015.

Initially, officials like Merkel claimed the process would be temporary and that the migrants were coming from war-torn regions. This was a lie. Instead, migrants poured into Germany under the expectation that they were going to gain access to European wealth, and they did, to some extent.

Around 60% of German welfare recipients are migrants or the children of migrants. The asylum seekers dug in like ticks and never left Europe. Under the EU's border policies, once migrants entered one member nation they could then spread to any other member nation. Germany demanded that the union share the burden of the millions of migrants seeking easy riches. A large number of migrants were not from Syria, but exploited the asylum process anyway.

Europeans were told that they were helping desperate families. They were told that migrants were going to boost the EU economy and jump-start the labor pool. They were told that migrants would integrate into western society and that multiculturalism was the future of the world.

In reality, 55% to 65% of all migrants are single, military-age males. Germany's economy (and most of the EU) is in steep decline. Third world migrants are tribal and view Europeans as a population to be conquered. Islamic migrants see the open borders event as a once in a lifetime opportunity to finally subjugate the west from the inside in what they often refer to as "stealth jihad". Multiculturalism is now viewed as the bane of Europe as the region accelerates into collapse.

Today, native Europeans are admonished as "xenophobic" for their opposition to open migration. EU officials claim that the population flux is necessary to make up for colonialism, the wars in the Middle East, even man-made climate change (which does not exist). In other words, Europeans are expected to feel shame for the success of the west.

The celebration of leaders like Merkel is a celebration of sabotage. It doesn't make much sense until one understands that the entire goal of multiculturalism is the destruction of western societies and their principles. In the eyes of globalists, Merkel is truly a hero.