Angry Olbermann: It's Only A Nazi Salute When Elon Musk Does It

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Every now and then you have to stop ignoring Keith Olbermann and just point out how demented and insane he is, because he’s representative of so many on the left who used to make some sense and then somewhere along the way got completely broken by TDS.

Yesterday Olbermann attempted to explain why Democrat Cory Booker doing the exact same gesture as Elon is definitely not a ‘nazi salute’, as he and an army of mental individuals declared it clearly was when Musk did it.

Booker ended a speech at the the California Democratic Party Convention by tapping his heart and then pushing his arm out to the crowd, exactly the way Elon did after President Trump’s victory.

Musk's hand is closed, fingers together. That's a salute. Booker's fingers are opened. That's a wave goodbye. Brandon's brain is devoid of cells. That's an IQ of 27 https://t.co/oHx6yReKXR — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2025

“Musk’s hand is closed, fingers together. That’s a salute. Booker’s fingers are opened. That’s a wave goodbye,” Olbermann wrote, before insulting the person who pointed out that the gestures are exactly the same.

Mmmmmm. OK.

If you watch the video, the one in which you can see Elon’s hand, his fingers are not closed. In fact, Booker’s hand is MORE closed than Elon’s, so anyone with functioning eyes now knows for sure that you’re totally insane.

Your poor lesbian eyes must be failing you. Poor thing. pic.twitter.com/DPcMYk0mmb — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) June 1, 2025

What fist?



I see Musk with an open hand …on the video that actually shows his hand pic.twitter.com/QPEfUZyiLR — ❣️Anne❣️ (@USA_Anne711) June 1, 2025

Olbermann is changing the rules now.

Wait, if I wave to someone and don't spread my fingers open I'm a Nazi now?



I think Keith made this up. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) June 1, 2025

Closed fingers means Nazi. Open fingers means ‘goodbye’.

Oh.

Im literally shaking, Corey is clearly a Nazi.

You made the rules. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) June 1, 2025

Which rules are we going by now Keith?

You made the rules Keith… can’t change them now. Booker is a Nazi and you’re a Nazi sympathizer for supporting him. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 1, 2025

But but but, Elon is right leaning and Booker is not, so Nazi… or something

You’re just making the classic, liberal, circular argument.

The gesture is identical, but Musk is a Nazi because he’s a Nazi, and the other guy is not a Nazi because he’s not a Nazi — Shycollie (@shycollie) June 1, 2025

You’re literally a meme, bro. pic.twitter.com/DYM2qpR7iQ — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) June 1, 2025

Do you remember what it was like when you were doing sportscenter, and were a seemingly normal human being? — $BRETT BILLION$ (@BRETT_BILLIONS) June 1, 2025

Keith Olbemann analyzing nazi salutes like he used to analyze sports, and then got fired, repeatedly. Keith, you are sick. You are mentally ill and genuinely need help. — News That Matters (@ThatmattersNews) June 1, 2025

The legacy media is also spinning the same drivel as Olbermann on this, so what does that tell you?

Media: Creates false story about Elon giving the n*zi salute.



Cory Booker: Does the exact same thing Elon did.



Media: “Why is MAGA making up a story about Cory Booker???” pic.twitter.com/QRMVaioOeE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 1, 2025

Musk speaks → media calls it right-wing.

Musk salutes → "He's a Nazi."

Dem does the same → "Context matters. Musk is aligned."

Yeah, because you made him that. — Alan (@bitforth) June 1, 2025

Olbermann also posted this yesterday:

Breaking: Well, we're finally here



Trump has jumped the shark and just posted that Biden was "executed" and "cloned" in 2020



The 25th Amendment would seem to be mandatory



Sunday shows: ask GOP guests if they think Biden was cloned and executed🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1pnxJEmmkz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 1, 2025

We’re praying that a cure is found for TDS, Keith.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.