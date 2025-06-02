print-icon
print-icon

Angry Olbermann: It's Only A Nazi Salute When Elon Musk Does It

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Every now and then you have to stop ignoring Keith Olbermann and just point out how demented and insane he is, because he’s representative of so many on the left who used to make some sense and then somewhere along the way got completely broken by TDS.

Yesterday Olbermann attempted to explain why Democrat Cory Booker doing the exact same gesture as Elon is definitely not a ‘nazi salute’, as he and an army of mental individuals declared it clearly was when Musk did it.

Booker ended a speech at the the California Democratic Party Convention by tapping his heart and then pushing his arm out to the crowd, exactly the way Elon did after President Trump’s victory.

“Musk’s hand is closed, fingers together. That’s a salute. Booker’s fingers are opened. That’s a wave goodbye,” Olbermann wrote, before insulting the person who pointed out that the gestures are exactly the same.

Mmmmmm. OK.

If you watch the video, the one in which you can see Elon’s hand, his fingers are not closed. In fact, Booker’s hand is MORE closed than Elon’s, so anyone with functioning eyes now knows for sure that you’re totally insane.

Olbermann is changing the rules now.

Closed fingers means Nazi. Open fingers means ‘goodbye’.

Oh.

Which rules are we going by now Keith?

But but but, Elon is right leaning and Booker is not, so Nazi… or something

The legacy media is also spinning the same drivel as Olbermann on this, so what does that tell you?

Olbermann also posted this yesterday:

We’re praying that a cure is found for TDS, Keith.

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Loading...