Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Comes True: California Bill Passes To Buy Fire-Ravaged Palisades For Low-Income Apartments

The writing is on the wall — bold and in large font — for private landowners and homeowners in areas governed by socialist-aligned officials who have zero respect for private property. They're coming for your land.

Remember Marxist-aligned New York City Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who called for the government to "seize" luxury condos to house the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. These far-left officials have made their Marxist intentions clear, and they can no longer be ignored.

Shift to the West Coast, homeowners in the fire-ravaged Palisades, part of the Los Angeles area governed by Marxist-aligned Mayor Karen Bass, have been left homeless and with more questions than answers—the top questions:

If the Pacific Palisades Reservoir had been filled during last year's wildfire, could their homes have been saved?

Why did the city neglect the reservoir, and was it intentional?

But that's after the fact, and thousands of hardworking families have been left homeless due to what appears to be epic fire mismanagement by Democrats in City Hall. The whole "global warming" narrative isn't sticking this time, overshadowed by sheer incompetence that increasingly looks intentional with each passing month.

CA Senate passes bill to let LA buy fire-destroyed lots for low-income housinghttps://t.co/ftaO5pI6zv https://t.co/3f6Rx2sjoR — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) July 15, 2025

Just The News reports that California Senate Bill 549 has passed, allowing Los Angeles County and other municipalities to create "Resilient Rebuilding Authorities" (RRAs) funded by property taxes. In other words, Democrats want to use public funds to acquire fire-destroyed lots cheaply, coordinate rebuilding, and develop low-income housing.

Here's more:

As a funding mechanism, the bill would allow the RRA for the Los Angeles wildfires to "Issue, receive, and administer funds, including, but not limited to, tax-increment financing, federal loans and grants, state loans and grants, and philanthropic grants, to support recovery." RRA-LAW would then be able to use taxpayer funds to oversee most of the construction process, and would be granted the power to "Purchase lots at a fair price for land banking," "purchase critical construction materials in bulk," and "Support the reconstruction workforce by partnering with trades, facilitating training and workforce development, and creating temporary workforce housing." RRA-LAW would also "Facilitate reconstruction of lost rental housing stock, including by promotion of accessory dwelling units, senior-serving housing, and replacement of affordable housing lost in the fires." The remaining funding could be used for "multifamily affordable housing projects," "transit capital projects," and "transit-oriented development projects." Wednesday's hearing is set for just over a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the allocation of $101 million in taxpayer funds for "multifamily low-income housing development" in communities in Los Angeles devastated by the Palisades, Eaton and Hughes wildfires. In conjunction with the governor's funding announcement, which provides per-unit funding of up to $450,000 in loans and up to $90,000 in grants, funding from RRA-LAW could make it easier for more income-restricted housing to be built in the Los Angeles area. In Los Angeles, 73% of city planning applications for new units are for income-restricted housing. In the previous four years, income-restricted housing represented only an average of 30%, meaning the latest data reflects a precipitous drop-off in production for standard, market-rate housing.

Self-proclaimed investor and "CIA/NSA contractor/whistleblower" Tony Seruga commented on Just The News' reporting. Others responded to Seruga by saying...

And this ...

They don't want to rebuild Pacific Palisades as it was. They want apartments.



It's their agenda. War on single family homes. You must live in an apartment! Near transit! No car!



Is that how Gavin Newsom lives? If it's good enough for him, it's good enough for every Californian.… pic.twitter.com/XBma2m3YQs — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 8, 2025

As for property owners across the U.S., if you're governed by far-left state and local leadership, this should be a major wake-up call. The Democratic Party is increasingly infested with Marxists who want to seize your land.