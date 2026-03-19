Another Depraved Leftist: Many Such Cases...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An Oregon high school principal placed on leave for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child abuse material.

Jeremy P. Williams, former head of Rainier Junior-Senior High School, now joins a disturbing list of leftists in education and politics whose public anti-conservative rage masked far darker realities threatening children.

Williams pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing sexually explicit images of minors. He was initially hit with 13 counts after the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Aug. 28.

BREAKING - An Oregon high school principal, Jeremy P. Williams, who was placed on leave for celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk, has been sentenced to five years in prison for possession of child abuse material, which he attributed to Reddit when speaking with officers. pic.twitter.com/WFddW14ab1 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 18, 2026

He received a five-year prison term, must register as a sex offender for 15 years, and will serve 36 months of community custody upon release. The Rainier School District placed him on administrative leave after his comments celebrating Kirk’s September 2025 assassination, though the exact wording remains undisclosed.

FAFO- sick f*ck!



Jeremy Peter Williams, the former principal of Rainier Junior/Senior High School in Rainier, Oregon (the school district spans the Oregon-Washington border area, and the arrest occurred in Cowlitz County, Washington).



In September 2025, following the… pic.twitter.com/OytfDnfa2E — QuestionIt (@Amy31129057) March 13, 2026

This isn’t an isolated case. It fits a clear pattern among leftists who rail against figures like Kirk while their own conduct endangers the next generation.

The very man who first tried to muddy the waters around Kirk’s killing faced identical charges. George Zinn, 71, immediately claimed responsibility at the Utah Valley University event. He shouted, “I shot him! Now shoot me!” to create chaos and help the actual shooter escape, later admitting it was to “draw attention from the real shooter.”

Investigators searching his phone discovered child sexual abuse material — graphic images of children aged 5 to 12. Zinn pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and obstruction of justice. He was sentenced earlier this year to prison time on those counts.

Elderly man who lied he'd shot Charlie Kirk moments after assassination 'caught with child porn on his phone' https://t.co/8hpEzCavQR — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 16, 2025

Social media quickly connected the dots to this initial false confessor, underscoring how the same circles that celebrated Kirk’s death often harbor the very predators America First policies aim to expose and remove from positions of trust.

The pattern extends further.

Just last month, San Jose Sunrise Middle School assistant principal Ruben Guzman was arrested in an FBI-led child sex sting operation after undercover officers posed as juveniles online. Guzman, 31, communicated with someone he believed was a 13-year-old boy, offering money for sexual acts as part of a pre-Super Bowl operation that netted 11 arrests.

These cases pile up in the education sector and among self-proclaimed progressive activists. Chicago Public Schools teacher Jaron Woodsley was charged in August 2025 with receiving and distributing child pornography after sharing images via Telegram last fall.

Far-left activist Houston Curry Wade, a former part-time faculty member at Edmonds College who regularly branded Republicans “pedophiles,” was arrested in late 2025 on charges of attempted child molestation in the first degree and communication with a minor for immoral purposes after attempting to meet who he thought was a minor.

Former New Hampshire Democratic lawmaker Stacie Marie Laughton was charged in 2023 with aiding and abetting the sexual exploitation of children after forensic review found over 10,000 explicit messages and transfers involving child images from a day care center.

Florida Democratic Party treasurer Matthew Inman, also president of the local Rainbow Democrats LGBTQ+ group, was arrested in January 2025 on federal charges for receiving and distributing child sexual abuse material. Prosecutors say he shared videos of adults abusing young children with an undercover agent posing as the father of a 9-year-old boy. Inman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in September 2025.

In Virginia, Democratic operative Randon Alexander Sprinkle was arrested in December 2025 on charges of distribution of child pornography. The FBI affidavit detailed his sharing of files with an undercover agent, including content involving young victims; he faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years if convicted.

From educators to party officials and activists, the rot runs deep across leftist institutions.

Kirk’s assassination sparked outrage and a surge in Turning Point USA interest — over 100,000 inquiries for new chapters, including high school Club America efforts. Yet the same voices who mocked or justified his death now see their own disgusting crimes laid bare in courtrooms.

Leftist institutions and media spent weeks defending or downplaying celebrations of violence on platforms like BlueSky. Meanwhile, the very people entrusted with molding young minds — or steering Democratic politics — stand exposed as predators.

This is the inevitable outcome when ideology excuses moral collapse and institutions prioritize narrative over child safety.

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