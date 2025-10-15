Another Judge Hijacks Oval Office, Halts Federal Firings During Shutdown

The pattern is clear;

Trump does: anything Democrats: sue Democrat judge: sides with fellow Democrats suing Supreme Court, six months later: 'What Trump did was fine'

And in today's case:

Trump: Fires federal employees during shutdown Democrats: sue Democrat judge: Blocks path The judge: Clinton-appointed San Francisco district judge Susan Yvonne Illston

Judge Susan Yvonne Illston circa Murphy Brown pilot episode

Federal judge Susan Illston on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from firing workers during the government shutdown - ruling that she believes the evidence would ultimately show that the firings were illegal and in excess of authority.

Federal agencies began issuing layoff notices on Friday aimed at reducing the size of the federal government and pressure Democratic lawmakers while the government shutdown continues.

According to Illston, the administration has been acting without thinking things through.

"It's very much ready, fire, aim on most of these programs, and it has a human cost," she said, adding "It’s a human cost that cannot be tolerated."

In response to the layoffs, the American Federation of Government Employees and other federal labor unions filed suit, asking Illston for a temporary restraining order blocking the administration from issuing new layoff notices, calling the firings an abuse of power designed to punish workers and pressure Congress.

The administration has already taken the first steps toward dismissing approximately 4,000 workers.

Illston said she would detailer her ruling in writing later Wednesday.

Reminder:

If you don’t impeach the corrupt judges, you CANNOT fix the country.



They will form a cartel (a judicial dictatorship) and block all reforms, protecting the systemic corruption that put them in their seats. https://t.co/crNZDuj0Kf — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) February 26, 2025

