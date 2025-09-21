Another Leftist Shooter Attacks Country Club Wedding In New Hampshire

America is suffering from leftist fatigue. Three left wing shooters in the span of a week, from the murder of Charlie Kirk to an attack on an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento to the most recent event - A shooting at a country club wedding in Nashua, New Hampshire.

This is, of course, not counting the transgender killer who murdered 2 children and wounded 18 others at a catholic school in Minneapolis the week before the Charlie Kirk assassination. In every case there has been clear intent of politically motivated violence. Democrats and woke activists continue to deny they have any culpability, but after a decade of demonizing everyone who disagrees with them as "fascists and Nazis", isn't this the end result they always wanted?

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Witnesses heard the man scream "The children are safe, free Palestine!" as he started shooting, killing one person and wounding two others before he was hit in the head with a chair by a female party member and ran away with his head bleeding.

Leftist yelling “free Palestine” just shot up a country club in New Hampshire. 1 dead, multiple injured



Leftist yelling "free Palestine" just shot up a country club in New Hampshire. 1 dead, multiple injured

Tom Bartelson of Pepperell, Massachusetts, told reporters that he was at Sky Meadow Country Club for his nephew’s wedding when he heard the individual say, "The children are safe," and, "Free Palestine." The slogan is commonly chanted at left wing rallies and protests, an attempt to absorb Islamic fundamentalist movements under the woke intersectional umbrella.

"Getting together for a dance for the bride and groom and then all chaos went off," he said. "We heard about six shots and everybody ducked for cover and next thing you know we’re rushed into safe spots and things like that."

Authorities said there is no known connection between Nadaeu and the victims.

Interestingly, multiple left leaning media outlets did not mention that the shooter attacked a wedding, nor did they mention him yelling "free Palestine" in their initial reports. Is this yet another example of the media trying to manipulate the optics of a left wing terror event?

The political left clearly smells blood in the water and they see this moment as their opportunity to commit the kind of violence they have openly advocated so often for over the years. It is likely that these attacks will continue on a regular basis for the foreseeable future.

