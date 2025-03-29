Another Near-Disaster At DC Airport: Delta Jet Narrowly Misses USAF T-38

Just one day after the Federal Aviation Administration's leader told a Senate hearing that his organization has to "do better" in identifying safety threats like the conditions that precipitated January's deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport, a Delta passenger jet had a near-miss with a US Air Force jet near that very same airport.

The news was all the more disturbing given the January disaster that killed 67 people also involved a military aircraft -- a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on a night training run. In Friday's near-miss, the pilots of a Delta Airbus A319 that had just taken off for Minneapolis - Saint Paul received a warning about a USAF T-38 that had come from Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia. The aircraft was one of four of its type that were heading for a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery. ("Is this trip near Reagan National really necessary?" )

This CNN graphic shows the proximity of the departing Delta jet (left) and the USAF T-38

With the T-38 closing in at more than 350 miles per hour and an altitude of 800 feet, the Delta pilots received a warning or "resolution advisory" from their onboard Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System. Air traffic controllers issued instructions to both aircraft to help them avoid a collision.

Afterward, the Delta pilot asked the tower to confirm the dangerousness of the situation. “On that departure … was there an actual aircraft about 500 ft below us as we came off of DCA?” the pilot was heard asking via LiveATC.net audio reviewed by CNN. “Delta 2983, affirmative,” replied the Departure air traffic controller. Were it not for the evasive action, Friday could have brought an even worse disaster than the January collision: The Delta plane was carrying 131 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants.

The FAA issued a statement describing the incident:

"Delta Air Lines Flight 2983 was cleared for takeoff at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport around 3:15 p.m. local time on Friday, March 28, while four U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons were inbound to Arlington National Cemetery for a flyover. The Delta aircraft received an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby. Air traffic controllers issued corrective instructions to both aircraft. The FAA will investigate."

Thursday's Senate hearing provided scant reassurance about the safety of Reagan National, or DCA. For example, despite an FAA directive ordering all aircraft operating in the vicinity to broadcast their locations or "ADS-B out data," Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman, head of Army aviation, said Army choppers are still flying in the area with those systems turned off -- if the aircraft were deemed to be flying "sensitive" missions. Sen. Ted Cruz said that was "shocking and deeply unacceptable."

Friday's near disaster a few miles from Reagan National Airport involved a US Air Force T-38 Talon like the one seen in this file photo

The father of an American Airlines pilot killed in the collision expressed his own dismay at the Army's response to the January accident. “I was frustrated with the lack of accountability. The Army still doesn’t want to say that they did anything wrong,” said Tim Lilley, who had previously served as an Army Black Hawk pilot himself.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said January's crash should have been avoided, given the plainly hazardous conditions that had long been observed around DCA -- with 85 close calls in the three years leading up to the catastrophe.

Following Friday's incident, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar reacted with disbelief that military aircraft were still coming close to civilian airliners."Unbelievably dangerous and thank God people are safe," she posted on X. "My first call to Department of Defense tomorrow: Why are your planes flying 500 feet below passenger jets full of Minnesotans headed from DCA to my state?"