Anti-Abortion 'Word Game' Referred To Aussie Authorities For Investigation

Authored by Naziya Alvi Rahman via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A fundraising “game” created by prominent anti-abortion campaigner Joanna Howe has sparked political backlash in South Australia.

Joanna Howe speaks to supporters of an abortion law reform gather on the steps of Parliament House in Adelaide, Sept. 25, 2024. AAP Image/Matt Turner

It has now been referred for investigation by the Attorney-General after questions were raised during a heated debate on late-pregnancy abortion laws.

The bingo-style fundraiser was launched on Nov. 12, as the Legislative Council prepared to debate a bill seeking to restrict abortions later in pregnancy.

Supporters were invited to “buy” parliamentary words and phrases—from $1 to $70—that MPs might use during the debate.

Examples on her list included phrases such as:

pregnant person ($70)

abortion care ($70)

misinformation ($50)

late-term abortions are rare ($10)

trust the experts ($10)

On her website, Howe wrote that “the beautiful irony is that politicians will be inadvertently funding us every time they attack us.”

The fundraiser was raised in parliament within hours.

Greens MP Robert Simms asked whether the scheme complied with South Australia’s lottery and fundraising laws. He told the chamber that “followers are being encouraged to buy words … in relation to a debate that is due to occur in the parliament this afternoon.”

“My question to the Attorney-General is: is he aware of this fundraiser, and does it raise any concerns for him?” Simms asked.

Attorney-General Seeks Examination

Attorney-General Kyam Maher confirmed he had seen the reports about the fundraiser. He told parliament its legality depended on “a whole range of circumstances,” including whether it fell under South Australia’s Lotteries Act.

“There are certain requirements around things depending on the value of the prizes,” he said.

“Whether it is a major lottery and licences need to be applied for, or whether it is a minor lottery.”

Maher said he would refer the matter to Consumer and Business Affairs.

A spokesperson for the agency later confirmed it was aware of the concerns raised.

“Consumer and Business Services is aware of the matters raised in Parliament this week and is considering them,” he told The Epoch Times.

The issue emerged during an emotional debate, with several Members of the Legislative Council visibly distressed. The late-pregnancy abortion bill was ultimately defeated 11 votes to eight.

Long History of Tension

Howe has held several federal advisory roles, including positions on the Ministerial Advisory Council on Skilled Migration in 2021, the panel reviewing Australia’s Migration Program in 2022, and an International Labour Organisation (ILO) working group on temporary labour migration in 2019.

Her activism has also brought her into repeated conflict with Parliament.

She is currently banned from the South Australian parliament precinct over what officials called “threatening and intimidating tactics’’ during an earlier abortion bill dispute.

Howe denies the allegations, saying that “no formal complaint or allegation has actually been put to me’’ and that she had been denied “procedural and substantive fairness.’’

She has also been a central figure in multiple conservative-backed attempts to wind back abortion access, including working with former One Nation MLC Sarah Game on the bill to restrict abortions after 22 weeks and six days.