Anti-Biden Dems Rush To Block DNC's 'Virtual Nomination' Scheme

Saturday's near-assassination of Donald Trump likely boosted the former president's chances of winning the November election -- and also forced a pause in what had been a steadily-boiling controversy over President Biden's fitness to finish the race and start a new term.

While Biden's mental deterioration was nudged out of media spotlight, his campaign was quietly scheming with the Democratic National Committee to orchestrate a "virtual nomination" held weeks before the party convention kicks off on August 19. Now, indignant anti-Biden Democrats on Capitol Hill are organizing a counter-strike.

Biden allies trying to avoid “shitshow in August,” in the words of one, by solidifying nom before DNC.



But Dems on the Hill are working to formalize outrage to a virtual process they say is indefensible post-debate



W/ @jeffzeleny @mj_lee @mkraju @AnnieGrayerCNN… — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) July 16, 2024

"I just think it's a terrible idea for the DNC to do this. I just think people see right through it," said progressive California Rep. Jared Huffman. "At a time when we have this huge enthusiasm gap with the Republicans, to do a stunt like this is just going to make it worse." Separately, he told CNN, “If the election were held today, he would get crushed. We have got to do something about it.”

The DNC, which rigged the primary process for Biden by refusing to host debates and by rearranging the sequences of state balloting, is now working to hold a "virtual roll call" where delegates would vote online between July 29 and Aug. 5, Axios reports. However, the New York Times reported voting could start as early as Monday, July 22.

Either way, the extraordinary advance vote would serve two DNC goals: icing the contest for Biden and avoiding a tumultuous, contested convention next month in Chicago. Democratic "insiders" told the Times that upwards of 80% of delegates would back Biden in a virtual vote.

“The numbers are getting worse for the president.” CNN says Trump could achieve a blowout win of 330 electoral votes, “or higher”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/u1yGEd3sMJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 17, 2024

Congressional Democrats who see Biden as a doomed candidate -- who threatens to carry down-ballot candidates with him -- are now racing against the clock to keep their drive to replace him alive. At the moment, they're channeling their energy into drafting and circulating a joint letter from House Democrats to the DNC, urging party headquarters to cancel its plan. Here's a passage from a draft obtained by the Financial Times:

“Stifling debate and prematurely shutting down any possible change in the Democratic ticket through an unnecessary and unprecedented ‘virtual roll call’ in the days ahead is a terrible idea. It could deeply undermine the morale and unity of Democrats — from delegates, volunteers, grassroots organisers and donors to ordinary voters — at the worst possible time.”

"People are back to being angry at Biden and a push to sign on to this letter is going around ... the 'replace Biden' movement is back," said an unnamed Democratic representative.

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett, the first congressional Democrat to urge Biden to quit the race, said the virtual-nomination scheme was inconsistent with Biden's own comments: "Such misguided DNC action would be contrary to President Biden's own recommendation that those seeking an alternative nominee come to the convention."

Biden is angry about the efforts to oust him: “I’m getting so frustrated by the elites in the party. Challenge me at the convention!” pic.twitter.com/FLMFcHq7ZM — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 8, 2024

A key milestone in the intrigue will come at 11am this Friday, when the convention's rules committee conducts a video call. "A majority of its members have deep ties to Mr. Biden and were vetted for their loyalty to him," reports the Times. Contrary to Axios, the Times reported that virtual nomination balloting could start as early as Monday, July 22.

One House representative used creative imagery to describe dissidents' view of the situation, telling CNN, “The disbelief that they’d expedite the nomination is as widespread as the recognition the DNC is leading Democrats into a house fire with water bottles.”

Word of the behind-the-scenes maneuvering comes as new polling by YouGov shows Trump leading in all seven battleground states. His lead is narrowest in Michigan (+2) and Pennsylvania (+3), and largest in Arizona (+7). Notably, the poll was taken after Biden's alarmingly poor June 27 debate with Trump, but before Trump survived the assassination attempt at a rally in western Pennsylvania.

Beyond the Biden camp, there's another group that's wildly enthusiastic about the idea of a virtual vote that locks in the failing, 81-year-old as the Democrats' standard-bearer: Republicans. When asked what he thought of the DNC's maneuvering, Citizens United president and Trump 2016 deputy campaign manager David Bossie said, "Great idea. I want that hole in the Titanic as soon as possible."