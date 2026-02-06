Anti-ICE Applause: Jackson's Disqualifying Moment

Authored by David Manney via PJ Media,

One thing we should never see is judges high-fiving criminals at parties; they enforce the law, not celebrate those who mock it. Neutrality demands distance from chaos, especially when robes hang in the closet. Attending events that trash law enforcement turns impartiality into a punchline.

Blackburn's Call for Probe

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) urged Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Blackburn pointed to Jackson's attendance at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

"While it is by no means unheard of or unusual for a Supreme Court justice to attend a public function, very rarely—if ever—have justices of our nation’s highest Court been present at an event at which attendees have amplified such far-left rhetoric," Blackburn wrote in a letter to Roberts. Blackburn, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, called for an investigation into whether Jackson’s actions violate the high court's Code of Conduct and would require her to recuse herself from certain cases.

During speeches filled with anti-ICE rhetoric, Jackson clapped along with attendees who also wore "ICE Out" pins, while speakers shouted "F--- ICE" and "No one is illegal on stolen land."

Jackson's Grammy Night

Jackson attended the Grammys, nominated for narrating the audiobook of her memoir, Lovely One. She lost to Patti LuPone, but stayed for the show.

Blackburn argued that Jackson's presence at an event that amplified far-left rhetoric violates the Supreme Court Code of Conduct, which requires justices to avoid actions that undermine public confidence in impartiality.

Questions of Bias and Recusal

Highlighting potential recusal issues, Blackburn said Jackson should step aside from immigration cases, such as those involving birthright citizenship or ICE operations.

Applauding calls to abolish ICE suggests bias against enforcement, unlike the baseless attacks on Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. Jackson's actions raise genuine concerns about impartiality. She swore an oath to uphold the law, yet cheered rhetoric that trashes border security.

Forgetting the Robe

Jackson enjoys theater and music, but Supreme Court justices hold a unique position; ordinary people freely applaud, while justices represent the law's integrity.

Showing up at an anti-ICE rally mocks that duty; she forgot her job requires neutrality, not nods to celebrities cursing federal agents.

That's the choice that disqualifies her from any future ICE-related litigation, where recusal protects justices from perceived favoritism.

Broader Implications

Coinciding with Trump's deportation pushes in Minneapolis, activists at the Grammys pushed out anti-ICE messages, turning the event into a protest. Jackson's applause aligns her with that crowd. Blackburn contrasted it with Democratic demands for conservative justices' recusal. If Jackson ignores the code, it erodes trust in the court.

Chief Justice Roberts needs to act to maintain standards.

Final Thoughts

Supreme Court justices hold a position unlike any other: they interpret and uphold the Constitution, not openly cheer for defiance. Ordinary people can clap at concerts without consequence, but when a justice claps and nods along to chants that demonize federal law enforcement, the robe's weight should demand justice.

Jackson's choice to attend and applaud that night traded judicial restraint for celebrity applause. Impartiality isn't optional: it's the job.

When any justice forgets that, the court itself loses credibility, one careless clap at a time.

Judicial scandals demand accountability, not excuses. Blackburn's push highlights how personal choices undermine public trust.