Anti-ICE Propaganda Being Spread By Coordinated Influencers

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

There appears to be a new coordinated and funded effort to get online influencers to rally anti ICE sentiment and encourage leftists to oppose the efforts to enforce immigration law.

Dozens of TikTok and Instagram influencers have posted videos practically saying the same thing, with scripts that appear to be written by the same entity behind the message.

Conservative influencer Collin Rugg collated a number of the videos into a super cut, highlighting how they all regurgitate line-for-line comparisons between illegal immigration and nonviolent crimes such as jaywalking.

REPORT: There appears to be a coordinated messaging campaign spreading throughout TikTok where large creators have released nearly identical statements on the ICE raids.



Many large creators are releasing extremely similar statements where they shame other creators for not… pic.twitter.com/eMN7KUm0Sb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 12, 2025

Rugg also notes that the influencers have all been instructed to denounce other influencers as “bad” for not speaking out against ICE raids and efforts to apprehend illegal aliens.

In a related development, a TikTok influencer has claimed that he was offered $200 to join the so called “No Kings” mobilisation scheduled in major cities this weekend.

🚨BREAKING: Another TikToker reveals they were offered $200 to join the nationwide “No Kings Day” protest in NYC—targeting ICE and President Trump’s deportation policies. pic.twitter.com/Ffrzu19GKO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) June 11, 2025

Those actions are being funded by a slew of NGOs:

Want your blood to boil?



The American people are paying for the communists to riot and destroy America.



These are the NGOs and orgs responsible for the NO KINGS protests…



There’s nothing “grassroots” or “organic” about this.



Abolish NGOs and tax exemption for terrorist orgs. pic.twitter.com/VVe0f8HgI4 — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 11, 2025

One of the entities bankrolling the disruption is the taxpayer-funded largest federation of unions in the country, the AFL-CIO, along with a shady NGO known as the Solidarity Center.

More importantly, note the AFL-CIO sponsorship. AFL-CIO through the quasi-governmental "Solidarity Center" NGO is one of our core "soft power" NGOs. Bluntly: AFL-CIO is one of the key taxpayer-funded organizations in effecting regime change all over the world.



That AFL-CIO is… https://t.co/dcpanJV6Bb pic.twitter.com/RnQNWCaNyW — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

In fact, AFL-CIO receives more in taxpayer money than they do in membership dues. pic.twitter.com/mUgtdOg4Wy — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Turns out @MikeBenzCyber predicted exactly this; that AFL-CIO taxpayer dollars would be used against us. https://t.co/cFEwxHT94g — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Yes — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 12, 2025

Republicans are investigating just how coordinated several advocacy groups thought to be funding the protests are.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley as head of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, sent a letter to LA-based group Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, which has received tens of millions of dollars from the Biden administration for immigrant resettlement and has been heavily involved with organising the direct action in the city over the past week.

Hawley’s letter states, “While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of American democracy, these demonstrations have escalated into lawless mob actions. They have obstructed federal law enforcement, endangered public safety, and disrupted the rule of law. This lawlessness is unacceptable. It must end.”

Hawley demanded that the group supply all records pertaining to communication about protest planning in the days leading up to the riots, in addition to any financial documents related to the purchasing of equipment.

“Failure to comply will result in additional action by this Subcommittee, including potential referral for criminal investigation,” Hawley asserts.

Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous. As chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, I’m launching an investigation to find out – pic.twitter.com/B4qaN8qbZP — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 11, 2025

“Who is funding the LA riots? This violence isn’t spontaneous,” Hawley further commented in an X post.

He has also sent letters to other groups including The Party for Socialism and Liberation and Union Del Barrio.

Our investigation into who is funding and organizing the LA riots is expanding 👉 pic.twitter.com/SqWG34wHLN — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 11, 2025

President Trump declared Tuesday that ” very heavy force” will be used against any rioters intent on disrupting the huge Army anniversary parade in Washington, DC this Saturday, and that they will “end up in jail for a long period of time.”

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.