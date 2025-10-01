ANTIFA By Night, NGOs By Day: Left-Wing Political Machine Runs 24/7 Outside Portland ICE Facility

Real America's Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam visited the ICE facility in South Portland, exposing how the left-wing political machine operates, from Antifa attacks on the building at night to dark-money–funded NGOs providing support to illegal aliens by day. Together, this paints the picture of how the left's machine works to subvert the nation, and in extension, national security.

Let's begin with Bergquam's late-night reporting outside the ICE facility in Portland that shows the federal government personnel countering Antifa warriors who attempted to undermine the Trump administration's deportation program of criminal illegals.

At the Portland ICE facility. This is what happens when let the Devil take over your city! It’s time for the righteous to rise up and cast out these demons in Jesus name! God Bless #ICE!@RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/9la30ZUWoU — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) September 30, 2025

Breaking: from Portland ICE facility as protesters are arrested for impeding law enforcement officials. #FAFO… God Bless ICE!



Law & Border @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/WTB4gu1aWV — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 1, 2025

More arrests, Portland ICE facility.



God Bless ICE! Deport Every Illegal and to hell with the traitors!



Law & Border @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/V24nHRccjR — Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) October 1, 2025

By early morning, Antifa cells scatter like ants, only to be replaced by workers from leftist NGOs, according to Bergquam, who spoke with Steve Bannon. He noted that these NGO workers are "aiding and abetting illegal aliens" outside the courthouse in Portland.

Bergquam added, "These leftist NGOs are also part of the networks of telling these illegals when ICE is coming to their communities - it's all a coordinated effort."

WATCH: Leftist NGOs aiding and abetting illegal aliens outside courthouse in Portland, Oregon.@BenBergquam pic.twitter.com/RFg7CPmXUt — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) October 1, 2025

To simplify for readers, Bergquam is merely presenting Antifa and leftist NGOs as two arms of the same left-wing machine - one uses color revolution-style street tactics, the other institutional support, all in an effort with one goal: to obstruct President Trump's deportations of criminal illegal aliens.