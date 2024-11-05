Antifa Returns On Election Night, Causing Chaos In Downtown Seattle

The potential return of former President Trump to the White House appears to have sparked rage among far-left activists on Tuesday night. With Trump currently leading the electoral count at 214 votes to Harris's 179, reports are surfacing from Seattle that show Antifa activists have mobilized.

Breaking — Seattle PD moves in to make additional arrests of Antifa members near the former CHAZ zone.



Black bloc Antifa members called for police officers to be killed. pic.twitter.com/WuKrj7ovMo — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 6, 2024

Breaking — Seattle PD arrests several members of black bloc Antifa wrecking havoc on Election Day downtown Seattle.



Antifa defied orders to get get out of the road resulting in at least four arrests. pic.twitter.com/TJqUNfZcf9 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 6, 2024

Seattle PD had a heavy police response to Antifa's violent direct action on Election Day.



Officers made at least half a dozen arrests after Antifa defied orders 🧵pic.twitter.com/7CLeikJGhl — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 6, 2024

Lt. Brooks trailed the group issuing orders to remain lawful over the LRAD, and a police helicopter circled the group issuing similar orders. pic.twitter.com/EPAQ5lbSjn — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) November 6, 2024

Ahead of the elections, National Guard troops were activated in Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. Guardsmen in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, and Washington, D.C., are on standby.

Earlier this week...

Watch: DC Begins Boarding Up Ahead Of Election Over Social Unrest Fears https://t.co/3WdDM3wy2n — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 1, 2024

