Antifa Rioters Charged With Arson And Assault In Portland

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

The Trump-led DOJ has charged four individuals in connection with the violent anti-ICE riots that broke out in June in Oregon.

The defendants, some allegedly caught on video, spent several weeks targeting an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility and assaulting federal officers, prosecutors said in a press statement on Tuesday.

One of the individuals, 31‑year‑old August Dean Gordon, pulled a proximity card reader from its stanchion on the facility’s driveway. He kicked, grabbed and injured five officers during his arrest, the DOJ said.

That same evening, 33‑year‑old Nadya Malinowska refused orders to leave the site. Meanwhile, 35‑year‑old David Pearl attempted to interfere with officers’ arrest of another rioter.

On June 11, prosecutors said 34-year-old Trenten Edward Barker retrieved a lit flare from his backpack and tossed it into a barricade of debris near the ICE facility.

Malinowska and Pearl each face misdemeanor charges for failing to obey a lawful order; Pearl also face a count of creating a disturbance.

Gordon and Barker are charged with willful depredation of government property and assaulting a federal officer. Barker additionally faces an arson charge.

According to journalist Andy Ngo, the rioters are affiliated with Antifa.

Four more Portland Antifa riot suspects have been federally charged over the ongoing insurrection against the ICE facility. This brings the total federally charged so far to 17, devastating the numbers Antifa need to attack the building night after night. The cases are not being… pic.twitter.com/jsZxOKagyb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 1, 2025

They all made their first appearance on Monday and face hefty penalties if found guilty.

“Felony arson of federal property is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison with a mandatory minimum sentence of five years,” the DOJ said. “Misdemeanor assault of a federal officer and misdemeanor willful depredation of government property are punishable by up to one year in federal prison.”

Additionally, the DOJ said failure to obey a lawful order and creating a disturbance are misdemeanors punishable by up to 30 days in prison.