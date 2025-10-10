ANTIFA's Mask Slips: Trump's Roundtable Sends Shadow NGO Network Behind "Riot Inc." Into Panic

Submitted by Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising,

President Trump's latest roundtable on ANTIFA wasn't just a political statement — it was a long-overdue reckoning against rising far-left political violence. For years, journalists and citizens alike have watched America's streets burn, our cities vandalized, and our law enforcement vilified under banners of "resistance." But as the President's meeting revealed, ANTIFA is only one mask worn by a much larger monster — a transnational network of NGOs, foreign financiers, and ideological operatives quietly fueling what Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute called "Riot Inc."

Bruner, GAI's Director of Research, broke down the mechanics of this sprawling protest industrial complex. He traced the money, the messaging, and the movements, exposing how left-wing extremism has evolved from decentralized networks of anarchist collectives into a well-funded infrastructure with global ambitions. Among the various nodes and financiers, he named Neville Roy Singham — a tech billionaire currently under multiple congressional investigations for allegedly funneling money to American-based protest groups doing the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.

Jonathan Choe, a journalist at the Discovery Institute, added another dimension, one that hits close to home for anyone living on the West Coast. He described how ANTIFA's organizing hubs are increasingly intertwined with what he called the "homeless industrial complex," a web of taxpayer-funded nonprofits that profit off permanent social decay. Cities like Portland, Seattle, and Los Angeles, all suffering the twin crises of homelessness and anarchist violence, have quietly become laboratories for this merger of chaos and cash flow.

Choe also revealed deep connections between ANTIFA networks and the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — the same group now running Zohran Mamdani for New York City Mayor. In 2019, the DSA's national convention voted to formally adopt ANTIFA into its organization — a vote that passed with full approval. And according to new reports, ANTIFA's latest project, "Stop Cop City", has been holding meetings at the DSA headquarters in New York City.

Within hours of being named at Trump's roundtable, Mark Bray, the self-proclaimed ANTIFA historian and Rutgers professor, announced he was leaving the country. Bray's panic was revealing — because just after his name came up, Stop Cop City posted an official response on a well-known anarchist website, calling on supporters to join new "No Kings" protests nationwide.

Those protests, while marketed as peaceful resistance, have become a predictable cocktail of violence and political theater. In Los Angeles, "No Kings Day" descended into chaos when protesters hurled rocks, bricks, and fireworks at police. Federal buildings were vandalized, hundreds arrested, and at least one deputy hospitalized after a motorcyclist deployed tear gas at law enforcement. In Salt Lake City, a protester was shot and critically injured. In Portland, an ICE facility became the scene of a multi-hour riot. And in Minnesota, a targeted attack on state lawmakers connected to "No Kings" propaganda left two dead and two critically wounded.

All of this, it turns out, was not spontaneous. As ZeroHedge previously reported, the "No Kings" protests were funded by Arabella Advisors, the same dark-money network behind some of the most powerful progressive operations in Washington. Arabella's fingerprints confirm Bruner's central thesis: that "Riot Inc." is a product not of grassroots passion, but of elite engineering — managed, funded, and protected by a nonprofit industrial complex that answers to no voters and fears no audits.

The scale of coordination here should disturb every American. ANTIFA isn't simply a group of masked agitators smashing Starbucks windows — it's one visible node of the growing revolution against the West. And while it might be decentralized and loose in structure, the rest of the revolution is not. The permanent protest industry has thousands of nonprofit entities, shell companies, fiscal sponsorships, alternative media arms, an army of lawyers, bail funds, foreign influences, and a multi-billion-dollar network of backers.

Bruner told Trump earlier this week, "We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors."

It even has political allies running for major office in America's biggest cities.

President Trump deserves credit for forcing this conversation into the open. But as Bruner warned, dismantling ANTIFA's street operations will only address the symptoms. To truly stop the bleeding, America must go after the bloodstream — the NGO networks and offshore foundations that bankroll domestic destabilization.

A "bottom-up" crackdown targets the foot soldiers; a "top-down" strategy targets the financiers, the academics, and the nonprofit executives turning activism into industry.

Riot Inc. is real. It's organized. And it's finally being exposed.