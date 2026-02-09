AOC Announces Training To Teach Agitators How To Block ICE Agents, Doxx Feds

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is openly pushing training sessions to arm agitators with tactics to obstruct ICE operations and dox agents, escalating the left’s war on border security.

This brazen move spotlights the growing network of Democrat-led sabotage against federal immigration enforcement, as Trump’s America First policies aim to deport criminal illegals and restore order.

Ocasio-Cortez made the announcement during a town hall in Queens, New York, positioning it as “legal” observation while tying it to recent fatal confrontations involving anti-ICE protesters.

"We are building infrastructure to be prepared" congresswoman AOC announced plans for 'Legal Observer Trainings', speaks of instances when "thanks to the Rapid Response" groups have been able to "keep families together" during immigration enforcement. pic.twitter.com/EDCv9jqZhE — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) February 6, 2026

She told attendees she voted against the $1.2 trillion government funding bill that includes DHS allocations.

“I did not vote for this. I voted no,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

She encouraged monitoring ICE in neighborhoods and revealed plans for “teach-ins” with the group Hands Off NYC.

"Find your legal help before anything happens" Congresswoman AOC spoke at Queens Townhall on ICE immigration enforcement, "Once ICE retains person, they don't have the ability to get council, once they are detained" pic.twitter.com/1C8GeBAuPH — Oliya Scootercaster ? (@ScooterCasterNY) February 6, 2026

“Knowing things you can do legally to observe… to film, to take notes without being deemed as impeding law enforcement,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We have upcoming teach-ins with Hands Off NYC,” she added. “So we will be doing that jointly in our community.”

Ocasio-Cortez referenced the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti—anti-ICE agitators fatally shot during clashes—as “murders,” blaming “escalation of ICE violence across the United States” on the Trump administration.

Renee Good was killed after attempting to run over an ICE agent in Minneapolis, while Alex Pretti, armed and resisting arrest, was shot during an operation.

AOC praised “rapid response” efforts by organizers that have blocked deportations, ignoring DHS reports of a massive surge in death threats against ICE agents and their families.

“Our law enforcement officers are now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them and a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against them while they put their lives on the line to remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and terrorists from American neighborhoods,” DHS stated.

This push from AOC aligns with a broader Democrat pattern of inciting resistance to ICE, as exposed in recent scandals.

A CCP-linked billionaire has been funding anti-ICE riots in Minnesota, where saboteurs scattered amid exposures of their networks.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson admitted coordinating with other Democrat mayors like Minneapolis’ Jacob Frey and Boston’s Michelle Wu to thwart ICE, establishing “ICE-Free Zones” and pushing accountability measures against agents.

“To respond to the operation in Chicago, I leaned heavily on other cities’ responses, like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared her experience governing while the city was in Trump’s crosshairs,” Johnson said.

He added, “We’ve been in regular communication both at the executive level and the staff level with cities like Minneapolis and Portland, Oakland, Boston, and Denver and Baltimore to learn from each other’s experiences and develop strategies to protect our constituents.”

Polls show this obstruction defies public will: 73% of Americans view illegal entry as breaking the law, 61% back deportations, and 67% demand local cooperation with ICE.

Leftist foundations and foreign donors bankroll these sabotage networks, including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations funneling millions to groups like the Sunrise Movement for “action trainings” and harassment.

Minnesota Democrats have facilitated paid insurrection networks via Signal chats, dividing cities into zones for tracking and obstructing agents, with ties to Gov. Tim Walz’s staff.

Arizona AG Kris Mayes threatened ICE, suggesting masked agents could be shot under Stand Your Ground laws.

“We are watching you,” Mayes said to ICE. “If you violate an Arizona law, I will prosecute you.”

These efforts are radicalizing leftists, leading to unhinged threats and attacks.

DHS recently highlighted threatening voicemails left for a ICE officers whose personal details were stolen and shared by leftists, underscoring the dangers fueled by such rhetoric.

Leftists who obtained ICE agents’ identities left sickening voicemails:

“Fck you. Fck your family. I hope your kids get deported by accident,” one said, invoking Nazi comparisons.

Another:

“You’re a fcking fascist pig. You should fcking kill yourself. I hope your wife dies.”

A guy who turned out to be a Democrat operative screamed “You f**ing cnt” at women who took photos with ICE agents in Phoenix, chasing them while calling them “Nazis.”

A deranged nurse was fired after urging poisoning and paralyzing agents with undetectable drugs like succinylcholine, or using poison ivy in water guns.

“Grab some syringes with needles on the end have them full of saline or succinylcholine you know whatever,” she said.

VCU Health confirmed her termination and reported her under state law.

DHS has vowed to “hunt these sickos down,” with Border Czar Tom Homan revealing that a database of harassers is being compiled, with their actions to be shared with their employers.

AOC’s wants to further fuel this chaos with training, undermining agents who protect communities from criminals. As deportations surge, such Democrat-led interference only exposes their contempt for law and order, clashing with Americans’ demand for secure borders.

