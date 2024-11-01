print-icon
print-icon

AOC Fakes It Again With Gibberish 'Arabic' Campaign Ad

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Performance artist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at it again...

Let's first review the antics of AOC. First she staged outrage at an empty parking lot to protest Donald Trump.

Then she suggested she was almost raped and/or murdered on Jan. 6 despite being nowhere near the Capitol building.

Then she faked being in handcuffs at an abortion protest.

And now, for her latest act - AOC just put out a campaign ad in "Arabic" that's instead "Pure gibberish."

As the Telegraph notes, "her Arabic campaign material features characters that have been placed in reverse order and are disconnected from each other – a fundamental mistake in Arabic script. The language’s letters should be in a smooth form from right to left."

According to Meir Javedanfar, a professor of Iranian studies at Reichman University, "Much like her knowledge of the Middle East, the Arabic on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flyers is gibberish and written backwards."

Amazing...

 

0
Loading...