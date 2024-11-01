AOC Fakes It Again With Gibberish 'Arabic' Campaign Ad

Performance artist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is at it again...

Let's first review the antics of AOC. First she staged outrage at an empty parking lot to protest Donald Trump.

You mean this @aoc lot where she staged her sadness and dismay at an empty parking lot gate? #aoc actually staged her grief in front of a gate to an empty parking lot. pic.twitter.com/pcF35lXOph — Scott Adams (@scottadamsshow) June 28, 2019

Then she suggested she was almost raped and/or murdered on Jan. 6 despite being nowhere near the Capitol building.

AOC: I was almost rqped and kiIIed on January 6th in the Capitol building.



Reality: She wasn't even there. pic.twitter.com/hAQuGqd2Ri — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 28, 2024

Then she faked being in handcuffs at an abortion protest.

The funniest part about this video of AOC being escorted out by Capitol Police is her pretending to be in handcuffs. She is a professional victim. pic.twitter.com/Sw4TuxEbKz — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 19, 2022

And now, for her latest act - AOC just put out a campaign ad in "Arabic" that's instead "Pure gibberish."

How hard is it to ask an intern: “is this legible?”



I know team Trump doesn’t care about our lives or communities either, but at least they don’t pretend to. — AHMED | أحمد (@ASE) October 29, 2024

As the Telegraph notes, "her Arabic campaign material features characters that have been placed in reverse order and are disconnected from each other – a fundamental mistake in Arabic script. The language’s letters should be in a smooth form from right to left."

According to Meir Javedanfar, a professor of Iranian studies at Reichman University, "Much like her knowledge of the Middle East, the Arabic on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez flyers is gibberish and written backwards."

Amazing...