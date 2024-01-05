print-icon
AP Frames LGBTQ School Shooter As A Victim

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jan 05, 2024 - 05:05 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Associated Press published an article Thursday claiming that the latest school shooter was a victim of bullying.

Yes really.

The shooting at Perry High School in Iowa claimed the life of a sixth grader and injured several others.

It quickly emerged that the now deceased shooter, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, had a social media footprint showing he identified as trans nonbinary.

The social media footprint then started to mysteriously disappear from the internet and the reframing of the narrative began.

The AP published a piece with the headline ‘He got tired of the bullying,’ classmates say of shooter, and detailed how Butler had been “bullied relentlessly since elementary school.”

Others expressed sympathy for the child murderer:

The Advocate, a long running LGBT outlet, asserts that right wingers are “gleeful” that the shooter “may have been LGBTQ+” just because some pointed out that there is a recurring pattern and clear mental health problem here that is being encouraged by the media, government and society in general.

While other school shootings are in the media for weeks, coverage of this one has already pretty much ceased.

