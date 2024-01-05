AP Frames LGBTQ School Shooter As A Victim

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Associated Press published an article Thursday claiming that the latest school shooter was a victim of bullying.

Yes really.

The shooting at Perry High School in Iowa claimed the life of a sixth grader and injured several others.

It quickly emerged that the now deceased shooter, 17-year-old Dylan Butler, had a social media footprint showing he identified as trans nonbinary.

The mass shooter at Perry High has been identified as Dylan Butler



It appears that the shooter was an online LGBTQ activist & part of the community



Watch the story disappear in 3.. 2.. 1.. pic.twitter.com/loVfxgsfGI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

According to his Instagram bio, the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school in Iowa today, killing 1 and injuring 5 others, used the pronouns he/they. More trans violence. #Transtifa pic.twitter.com/58V5d062fQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

BREAKING: About 2 years ago the trans genderfluid terrorist who shot up a school today posted something unhinged on Instagram. A comment read “school shooter” and the shooter “liked” it.



What are the chances he was known to police and has a LONG history of mental illness and… pic.twitter.com/2rRCbup7hc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 4, 2024

Iowa shooter’s post with the hashtag #genderfluid and the trans flag. He also had the LGBT flag in his bio.



Here’s the video where he acted out a shooting exchange where he shot someone dead

https://t.co/CkjbKRl9kA — aka (@akafacehots) January 4, 2024

The social media footprint then started to mysteriously disappear from the internet and the reframing of the narrative began.

TikTok just scrubbed the account of the LGBTQ+ mass shooter in Perry: pic.twitter.com/93XzHwoc7Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2024

The AP published a piece with the headline ‘He got tired of the bullying,’ classmates say of shooter, and detailed how Butler had been “bullied relentlessly since elementary school.”

The formatting of the image and the ridiculous cover for a murderer made me skeptical if the AP actually printed this bile, but of course they did.



MSN post of the AP article below. Insane.https://t.co/kKHwgvsCrl — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 5, 2024

AP believes that the trans shooter in Perry deserves our sympathy. pic.twitter.com/2fohJ3yCcq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 5, 2024

Others expressed sympathy for the child murderer:

These are the types of posts that come out when the shooter is lgbt @LizzyBPemberly pic.twitter.com/YVcszOGiXB — MSG (@MIAMISPORTSGOD) January 4, 2024

The Advocate, a long running LGBT outlet, asserts that right wingers are “gleeful” that the shooter “may have been LGBTQ+” just because some pointed out that there is a recurring pattern and clear mental health problem here that is being encouraged by the media, government and society in general.

The Advocate asserts that right wingers are "gleeful" and "seem happy" that another school shooter has turned out to be LGBTQ+ https://t.co/PhSnJ2pCOZ — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 5, 2024

This is happening a lot. Something is deeply wrong. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2024

LGBT more than twice as likely to have 'mental issues' compared to heterosexuals. Around 25% of them are on anti-depressants. Big reason why they're overrepresented in mass shootings. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 4, 2024

While other school shootings are in the media for weeks, coverage of this one has already pretty much ceased.

Remember when a mentally ill dude shot up a school in Iowa and then he turned out to be trans and the story disappeared? — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2024

