Appeals Court Throws Out Plea Deal For Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Which Would Have Provided 'Answers'
America's longest running terrorism court case looks to outlast the so-called Global War on Terror itself, as a divided federal appeals court on Friday issued a key decision on Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11 attacks.
The court overturned a plea agreement that would have allowed him to avoid the death penalty by pleading guilty - but this also assures the case will not be resolved anytime soon.
One motive behind the plea deal, which had been negotiated for over two years by military prosecutors and the top Pentagon official overseeing Guantanamo Bay, was to allow Mohammed to avoid the death penalty and in return he and other accused terror plotters would provide answers to lingering questions from 9/11 victims' families.
This new ruling was issued by a panel of the US Court of Appeals in Washington DC and de facto halts efforts to find a speedier resolution to a case which has dragged on endlessly.
Judges Patricia Millett and Neomi Rao wrote in the decision: "Having properly assumed the convening authority, the Secretary [prior defense secretary Lloyd Austin] determined that the families and the American public deserve the opportunity to see military commission trials carried out. The Secretary acted within the bounds of his legal authority, and we decline to second-guess his judgment."
However, defense lawyers have said that the plea agreement was already legally binding, and further that both a Guantanamo military judge and a military appellate panel backed that position.
Judge Robert Wilkins strongly dissented from the majority of the D.C. appeals court decision, blasting the move to overturn a military judge "stunning".