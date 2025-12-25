Arab Nonprofit Stirs Pot With Times Square Ad On Christianity's Holiest Day

On the holiest day of the Christian calendar, the nonprofit Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) purchased a gigantic Times Square advertisement in New York City declaring, "Jesus is Palestinian." This inflammatory and divisive rhetoric is nothing more than an attempt by the Arab nonprofit to stir up the Christian nation with their own narrative.

Adeb Ayoub, National Executive Director of ADC, told The New York Post that the nonprofit has been renting ad space in Times Square this year, with rotating weekly messages.

"There's a lot more similarities between Arabs and Muslims and Christians in this country than others want to allow us to believe and there are similarities and there is a fear of culture, shared religion," Ayoub said.

NYPost's report continued:

"Most of the Americans in this country are Christian and the birthplace of Christianity is Palestine. If people wanna go back and forth and debate it, then great, the billboard sparked debate. At least you're having a conversation about it. Otherwise, we're silenced and our voices and positions don't come out."

When asked whether his group is disputing that Jesus was Jewish, Ayoub said that "Jesus lives within all of us" and that the subject was "up for interpretation." He added that Jewish groups he claims have waged a digital war against him since the Spring are free to promote their own views about Jesus.

Based on publicly available records, Adeb Ayoub appears to be affiliated with the United Mission for Relief and Development (UMR), which has a significant focus on Palestine. He also has links to "Liberation Legal" ...

Earlier this year, ADC hosted ArabCon 2025, the nation's largest annual convention of Arab Americans, in Deaborne, Michigan, which hosted anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour and China-linked Medea Benjamin of CodePink, among others.

Ahead of ArabCon, ADC wrote on their website, "Recent attempts to smear the organization and our upcoming conference deploy the same racist and tired playbook meant to intimidate and shame Arab and Muslim spaces– branding ArabCon with inflammatory labels like 'pro‑terrorism' and 'antisemitic.'"

Ayoub told NYPost that a new billboard will appear in Times Square for New Year's Eve...