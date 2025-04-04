print-icon
Archive Footage Exposes Democrats As The OGs Of DOGE & Tariffs

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Archive video has surfaced of Chuck Schumer passionately talking about how government programs like Social Security are riddled with waste and fraud and need to be reined in, exactly what the Department of Government Efficiency he so vehemently opposes is now doing.

This footage from 1996 shows Schumer on the Senate floor remarking that “the number one reason” illegal aliens are sneaking across the border is so they can easily defraud such programs.

Chuck is the OG in DOGE!

“This is an anti-fraud amendment. All over where we go, people say, why can’t you stop illegal immigrants or others from coming here?” Schumer noted.

“And the number one answer we give our constituents is when they come here, they can get jobs, get benefits against the law because of fraud,” he further declared.

“If you believe you want to stop fraud in immigration, you have no choice but to support this amendment,” he urged, referring to an amendment introduced to add additional security features to the Social Security card.

Last month more footage, this time from as recently as 2010 was shared of Schumer saying essentially the exact same thing.

Schumer was so into this that he chaired entire summits about it, but somehow now Elon and Trump are doing more than just complain about it, it’s bad.

What changed? 

The fraud and waste only got worse.

Schumer wasn’t the only OG DOGE Dem, Nancy Pelosi also completely agreed that waste fraud and abuse are rife in Medicare.

Imagine our shock.

The difference is that all they did was talk about it.

As we previously highlighted, Democrats under Obama had their very own DOGE:

Pelosi also had her own 1996 moment, sounding very much like orange Hitler while talking about China, trade deficits, and tariffs.

Again, what changed?

Well, there was that.

Bernie Sanders also agreed on tariffs once upon a time.

And Schumer as recently as 2018, during Trump’s first term!

Add these clips to the buckets of times Democrats talked about needing to close the border and stem the out of control flow of illegal immigration.

*  *  *

