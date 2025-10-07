Trump Slams "Deranged Jack Smith" After Bombshell Memo Exposes Biden FBI Spying On GOP Senators

An FBI document obtained by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) shows that the FBI, under Joe Biden, spied on 8 Republican senators as part of its Arctic Frost investigation.

The revelation that the FBI snooped on the phone records of Republican members of Congress during its January 6 investigation is bringing greater scrutiny to then-FBI Director Christopher Wray, during whose tenure the bureau effort occurred, and to then-Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was leading the Biden Justice Department’s investigation into Donald Trump.

The once-secret FBI record, dated late September 2023, has the title of "CAST Assistance" - a likely reference to the bureau’s cellular analysis survey team.

The case ID for the record is "ARCTIC FROST - Election Law Matters - SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER — CAST."

As American Greatness reports, Grassley said the 2023 investigation, which formed the basis of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s elector case against President Trump, targeted 8 GOP Senators’ personal cell phones for “tolling data” tracking their use between January 4 and January 7, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, the FBI targeted 8 GOP Senators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) as well as Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA).

In that press release, Grassley stated, “Based on the evidence to-date, Arctic Frost and related weaponization by federal law enforcement under Biden was arguably worse than Watergate.”

Grassley added, “What I’ve uncovered today is disturbing and outrageous political conduct by the Biden FBI. The FBI’s actions were an unconstitutional breach, and Attorney General Bondi and Director Patel need to hold accountable those involved in this serious wrongdoing.”

The FBI’s Arctic Frost investigation began in April 2022 by former agent Timothy Thibault and was assigned to Special Counsel Jack Smith in November 2022.

Whistleblower disclosure obtained earlier this year revealed the FBI, with personal assistance from officials in the Biden White House, also obtained the government cell phones of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence as part of the investigation.

Just last month, Grassley released records showing that 92 Republican-linked individuals and groups like Turning Point USA were also scrutinized by the FBI as part of the Arctic Frost investigation.

Grassley noted that he has been working with whistleblowers since July 2022 and stated, “It’s taken years to get records and advance my investigation, but what the public is seeing now demonstrates the importance of congressional oversight and whistleblowers. My whistleblowers deserve great thanks for what they’ve helped expose. None of this would have been known without them.”

Patel tweeted on Monday that “we recently uncovered proof that phone records of U.S. lawmakers were seized for political purposes” and “that abuse of power ends now.”

President Trump is not pleased...

And Senator Josh Hawley went off on "Biden's Stasi"

