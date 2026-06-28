Are The Epstein Survivors Being Exploited Yet Again?

Authored by Nick Bryant,

On February 8, 2026, the advocacy group World Without Exploitation launched a 40-second public service announcement during the Super Bowl featuring Jeffrey Epstein survivors demanding the full release of federal files related to Epstein's sex trafficking network.

The Epstein survivors held up pictures of themselves when they were initially abused by Epstein as minors or young women. "After years of being kept apart, we're standing together," they said.

The background was pitch black, and the music was haunting.

The PSA ended with the following: "Stand With Us. Tell Attorney General Pam Bondi IT'S TIME FOR THE TRUTH."

As a longtime advocate for justice in the Epstein case, the PSA felt like a supernova. I felt an eruption of gratitude. But as my elation faded, I wondered how World Without Exploitation could afford the PSA.

The co-founders of World Without Exploitation, Lauren Hersh and Rachel Foster, have certainly generated remarkable fanfare. In fact, they've even been hailed as two of Time magazine's most influential 100 people of 2026.

I'm the director of Epstein Justice, a 501(c)(3), and our raison d'être is an independent congressional commission to investigate the Epstein case. Like many nonprofits, we struggle to find funders. So, I've marveled at the success of World Without Exploitation, which was founded in 2016. By 2019, the Atlanta Jewish Times reports, World Without Exploitation was the "umbrella group of 140 organizations." The landing page of its website states: "Our 175+ member groups are working to end exploitation."

But I started to hear whispers about World Without Exploitation that were less than stellar. Let's dive in.

The Strange Case of World Without Exploitation Co-Founder Lauren Hersh

On paper, Hersh would appear to have impeccable credentials to be the director of an organization dedicated to ending exploitation. She joined the Brooklyn (King's County) District Attorney's office in 2004 after graduating from Brooklyn Law School, then transitioned to the domestic violence bureau before joining the rackets division, where she ultimately became "chief" of the Brooklyn District Attorney's Sex Trafficking Unit. Yet Hersh's last case as a Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney would be marred by apparent prosecutorial misconduct. The case involved the alleged trafficking and rape of a young woman by four men.

The Backstory of Hersh's Resignation from the Brooklyn DA's Office

On March 31, 2010, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman told NYPD officers that Damien Crooks took her to a party, where she was raped and beaten. She said that she managed to escape her abusers and phoned her best friend. Her friend took her to the police, and she was then sent to the hospital. A June 2, 2012, New York Times article reports that at 6:30 AM the following morning, the young woman talked to an NYPD detective and filed a formal statement, discussing rapes, beatings, and Crooks pimping her out. She said she was "afraid for her life."

By 10:45 AM, however, she was interviewed again by a second NYPD detective and recanted her prior statements. She informed the detective interviewing her that she was a prostitute, was not forcibly raped by Crooks, and had had consensual intercourse with him several times over the preceding years. The detective wrote that the accuser promulgated her allegations, because one of the men at the party had sex with her, and he hadn't worn a condom and hit her. The following day, the NYPD terminated its investigation - a turn of events that would prove integral to Herch's prosecutorial problems.

But the woman's allegations were not without foundation. She lived in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which has been a melting pot for both Orthodox Jews and African Americans. Crooks lived in the house directly behind her family's house.

The young woman said she'd been molested by a family member. She also said her teenage nightmare continued when her brother asked her to purchase marijuana from Jawara Brockett who lived nearby. As her brother waited for her downstairs, she said she was forced to have oral, anal and vaginal sex with three men that included purported perpetrator Jawara Brockett.

The alleged victim claimed that she quickly became immersed in a double life. Women at a neighborhood hair salon remembered a teenager regularly ducking into the salon's bathroom, where she disrobed from long dresses and slipped into clothes suited for working the streets.

There is a picture of the alleged victim donning a crimson dress - surrounded by black men, including one she named as a perpetrator. Like the men, her hand is rounded into a "C," which law enforcement asserts is a signal for Crips. One of her alleged perpetrators, Jamali Brockett, would ultimately be sentenced to 24 years in prison on unrelated federal charges for sex trafficking women and minors.

Police records reveal that when she was 13 and 14 years old, in 2004 and 2004, she phoned the police at least four times to report assaults and provided her address. The NYPD said that one arrest was made because of the alleged victim's complaints in 2003, but the responding commanders didn't remember meeting her father, who claimed that the police never visited their family home. Her best friend also said that she approached police officers on the street as a teenager, but they had a callous attitude: "You put yourself in this situation, you get yourself out."

In September of 2004, the alleged victim said a tipping point occurred: a "client" stabbed her. By the time she made it home at 3:00 AM her sweatshirt was drenched in blood. Her panic-stricken parents met her at the front door - and would eventually place their teenage daughter in a psychiatric hospital. She was discharged in 2006, finished high school, and enrolled in John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The young woman maintained that Crooks' threats against her sister drove her back into a life of prostitution.

Hersh Forces Botched Indictments

In June of 2010, approximately two months after the young woman recanted her allegations to the NYPD, she met with Hersh and others associated with the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, and despite the young woman's earlier recantation these officials nonetheless prepared her for a grand jury appearance based on her first statement to the NYPD. Hersh presented the case to a Brooklyn grand jury.

The grand jury returned multiple indictments against four African Americans. Damien Crooks was charged with four counts of rape and two counts of sex trafficking, and Jamali Brockett was charged with rape, compelling prostitution, and criminal sex acts. The Brooklyn DA also indicted Jawara Brockett and Darrell Dula for rape.

The Brooklyn DA's office reported that the men began sexually assaulting the victim when she was just 13 years old, and then they forced her into a life of prostitution until she was 21 years old. She said she came forward because the men had threatened to harm a family member.

"That's when she realized she had no choice but to say something," said Hersh.

The judge set bail at $1 million for Crooks and $50,000 for Dula. They were arrested at the end of June in 2011 and incarcerated on Rikers Island. Jamali Brockett and Jawara Brockett had already been incarcerated on unrelated charges.

April of 2012 was a cruel month for the Brooklyn DA. It was nearly a year after Crooks et al. had been incarcerated while awaiting trial. Assistant District Attorney Abbie Greenberger had been assigned to prosecute the case. Though she found the evidence in the case to be problematic, Hersh pressured her into prosecuting it anyway. In April, Greenberger resigned.

"When I brought the inconsistencies to Lauren Hersh, I was told that I didn't do my job right and that I'm trying to dismiss the case and that I should work harder," Greenberger told the New York Daily News.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Gingold was then assigned to the case, and she discovered that Hersh failed to disclose the existence of the alleged victim's recantation. Gingold provided it to the men's defense attorneys.

Greenberger also specified that she didn't know about the recantation before she resigned. "I feel horrible about Dula," Greenberger said. The alleged victim had not named Dula as a perpetrator in her initial statement to the NYPD.

A New York Times article from May 25, 2012, reports that Crook's attorney, Elliot Kay "said prosecutors had turned over another batch of evidence in April that included a document produced by the district attorney's office with a handwritten note referring to a recantation, indicating that prosecutors knew, before Ms. Hersh presented the case to the grand jury, that the accuser had changed her account. The grand jury indicted Mr. Dula and Mr. Crooks on rape stemming from the episode that the alleged victim had recanted."

A civil lawsuit filed by Damien Crooks' attorneys stated he consented to submit DNA before the grand jury, but it "appears" that his tests were not conducted.

After the Brooklyn DA's office severely fumbled the ball, Justice John Walsh of the King's County Supreme Court ordered that Crooks and Dula be released from their 10-month incarceration at Rikers Island. The Brockett brothers remained incarcerated on separate charges, but the charges against the men in the rape case were dismissed.

Damien Crooks in court, April 2012

In May of 2012, Hersh resigned from the Brooklyn DA's office four hours after appearing before an ethics panel. And while the panel found "insufficient evidence" to sanction Hersh, her botched prosecution of the case ultimately ensured that justice would be conclusively denied for the alleged victim, and the grand jury was an additional trauma that she had to endure.

Crooks sued the City of New York for false arrest, malicious prosecution, negligence, and being deprived of his rights under the Constitution of the United States and New York State. He was represented by the New York-based law firm of Sullivan, Papain, Block, McGrath & Cannavo and received a settlement for an undisclosed amount.

Dula sued the City of New York for false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, defamation and violation of due process.

"I deposed the Brooklyn District Attorney Charles Hynes," said Jonathan Sims, who represented Dula in his civil lawsuit against New York City. "Hynes said that he had authorized Hersh to bring this case before a grand jury. But after the grand jury, he was alerted to the recantation, and also to the fact that the woman had not initially implicated my client. Hynes testified that if he were aware of those facts, he wouldn't have authorized a grand jury, and obviously the recantation was not presented to the grand jury."

Sims said that Dula settled his civil lawsuit against New York City for $750,000

One Epstein survivor told me that Hersh had privately claimed she resigned from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office because, while working on a human trafficking case, she discovered her boss’s name and phone number in the records of a trafficking ring she was investigating. Charles Hynes, now deceased, was the Brooklyn DA at the time of Hersh’s resignation. Abbie Greenberger declined to comment for this article.

emailed various questions to Hersh , and one of the questions pertained to her account of the circumstances surrounding her departure from the Brookyln DA’s office, but she didn’t respond to my questions.

Approximately four years after Hersh resigned as a Brookyln assistant district attorney, she and Rachel Foster started World Without Exploitation.

World Without Exploitation, Tides, and "Dark Money"

After reading about the revelations about Hersh's resignation from the Brooklyn District Attorney's office, I started delving into World Without Exploitation. I noticed that the organization didn't file 990s. A 990 is an annual return that federally tax-exempt organizations file every year, which reports on its financial information, program accomplishments, and compliance with IRS codes.

World Without Exploitation does not file its own 990s, because it is a "fiscally sponsored project" of "Tides." The Tides Network contains five separate legal entities: Tides Center, Tides Advocacy, Tides Foundation, Tides Two Rivers Fund, and Tides Inc. According to a Tides Network 990 from 2024, the Network had $846,636,595 in "total assets."

Tides was founded by entrepreneur Drummond Pike in 1976, and he served as its CEO until November 2010. Pike is a progressive, and Tides primarily funds progressive organizations and causes. Tides was a former fiscal sponsor of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, but Tides and BLM GNF had a very acrimonious split. In a scathing 2024 lawsuit, BLM GNF claimed that Tides withheld $33.4 million from it, alleging myriad transgressions that included breach of contract, fraud, financial mismanagement, and intentional wrongdoing. However, BLM GNF dismissed its lawsuit against Tides and retracted all its allegations.

The Tides Network grants its donors anonymity and allows donors, unions, and corporations to donate unlimited amounts of "dark money" to their recipients of choice - dark money refers to donations that are designed to influence elections or policies without disclosing their donors to the public. Tides terms the practice "donor advised funds," which "provide our partners with an efficient, high-impact way to champion social justice leaders driving change."

Though Tides is intentionally opaque regarding its donors, its website from January 17, 2011 through September 16, 2017 listed its "partnership" with the California Endowment, the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, Open Society Institute, W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Gates Foundation, and the Ford Foundation. Tides also received $27 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development from 2016 to 2024.

I've repeatedly asked a Tides representative to disclose the amount of funding Tides allocates to World Without Exploitation, but my emails haven't been returned.

Tides and the Epstein "Family"

As I researched World Without Exploitation and Tides, I typed "Tides" into the search engine of the Department of Justice's Epstein Library, and I found a $100,000 check from Tides to the "TERRAMAR PROJECT" "ATTN: MS. GHISLAINE MAXWELL." The Terramar Project was a nonprofit organization founded by Ghislaine Maxwell that ostensibly focused on ocean conservation. The check was dated June 6, 2014. In December of 2021, Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and recruiting and grooming teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. She was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

I found that disclosure to be disconcerting, and I continued searching for "Tides" in the Epstein Library. I then found an enigmatic email, dated February 26, 2011, from Jes Staley to Jeffrey Epstein that merely had the address of the Tides Foundation. The thread starts out with Staley asking a redacted name: "Where does Gary work?" The email thread then has Jes Staley's brother, Peter, forwarding the address of Tides to Jes Staley, and the latter forwarding it to Epstein. According to Philanthropy New York, Gary Schwartz had multiple roles at Tides for 14 years before becoming Tides' interim CEO in 2013. Schwartz became the Senior Director of the Novo Foundation in 2015.

Though Jes Staley forwarding the address of Tides to Epstein is seemingly innocuous, Staley himself is not. Staley was formerly the CEO of Barclays and CEO of JP Morgan Asset Management. In a May 27, 2010, email to then-Prince Andrew, Epstein referred to Staley as "family." Documentation from the Epstein files notes serious accusations of sadistic sexual misconduct by Staley: he forced a woman to touch his genitals during a massage and then raped her, and he also left "bloody marks" on the arms of a woman he called "Tinkerbell".

Google Epstein Island

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has also been affiliated with both Epstein and Tides. A January 31, 2026, New York Times article, "Powerful Men Who Turn Up in the New Batch of Epstein Files," published in the wake of the latest tranche of Epstein files, describes facets of Brin's relationship with Maxwell and Epstein.

"Brin, the co-founder of Google and one of the richest men in the world, visited Epstein's private island near St. Thomas, made plans to dine at Epstein's New York home and corresponded with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's longtime companion and convicted co-conspirator, according to the documents released Friday. 'Dinners at Jeffrey's are always happily casual and relaxed,' Maxwell wrote to Brin in April 2003. 'Look forward to seeing you.' It has long been known that Epstein introduced executives at JPMorgan to Brin, whose net worth exceeds $250 billion, helping the bank land him as a client. Sarah Ransome, one of Epstein's accusers, claimed in court documents in 2024 that she had met Brin and his then-fiancée, Anne Wojcicki, on Epstein's island, which was the center of his sex trafficking operation for many years. One of Epstein's former boat captains told The New York Times earlier this year that he had seen Brin on the island more than once."

As mentioned, Tides offers donor anonymity, which makes it difficult to discern its donors and their donations. But a February 2nd, 2023, article from Inside Philanthropy reports that the Sergey Brin Family Foundation had $5 billion in assets as of 2021. And dating back to at least 2017, his foundation channeled money through the Tides Foundation to causes like Black Lives Matter and public safety reform. Moreover, as of 2023, Brin's foundation continues to "funnel money" for various causes through Tides.

Epstein's "Go To" Shrink

Billionaire and famed psychiatrist Henry Jarecki has been relatively unscathed by his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, even though he is prominently displayed in Epstein's Black Book with at least 13 contact numbers, and he also appears on Epstein's flight logs. And like Epstein, Jarecki owns a private island in the Virgin Islands.

In 2024, Jane Doe 11 filed a lawsuit contending that Epstein introduced her to Jarecki for the treatment of depression that was the result of Epstein's abuse, and Jarecki raped Jane Doe 11 on her initial visit. She also accused Jarecki of "coercing her into being his modern-day sex slave" over the course of three years.

The lawsuit alleged that Jarecki was Epstein's "go-to-doctor" for his victims.

The lawsuit also claimed that Jarecki used testosterone pills to increase his sex drive, and he frequently forced Jane Doe 11 to have sex with other men in front of him.

Jarecki has adamantly denied her allegations, claiming the relationship was consensual.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer for the accuser, wrote in an email to CNBC, "A 'consensual' relationship to describe a patient 60 years his junior, referred by Jeffrey Epstein, and known to be a sexual abuse victim, is a creative 'defense,' if nothing else."

Jane Doe 11 ultimately recanted her accusation about Jarecki. And the lawsuit was "dismissed with prejudice," which means the case is permanently closed and barred from being refiled. A case dismissed with prejudice indicates the case was settled or the judge dismissed it due to a party's wrongdoing or lack of evidence.

Prior to suing Jarecki, Jane Doe 11 received compensation from a fund established for victims of Epstein.

Astonishingly, Epstein sent Jarecki a 2011 email that excoriated Jarecki for mistreating people!

Jarecki is the president and founder of the Falconwood Foundation, which donated $2 million to Tides in 2020.

Gates, Epstein, and Tides

The Epstein documents released in January contain July 2013 emails that Epstein sent to himself, which appear to be drafts earmarked for Bill Gates. The drafts, if factual, portray Gates as a rather unpleasant individual. The drafts indicate that Gates wanted Epstein to participate in "unethical" and possibly "illegal" behavior, from facilitating trysts with married women to providing Gates with drugs to "deal with the consequences of sex" with Russian girls. In a second email, Epstein wrote that Gates requested Epstein provide him with "antibiotics" that Gates could "surreptitiously" slip his wife after Gates apparently gave her an STD.

Tides listed a "partnership" with the "Gates Foundation" from January 17, 2011 through September 16, 2017. But I cannot find Tides mentioning the Gates Foundation on its website after September of 2017. However, in 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively, the Gates Foundation gave Tides' entities $300,000, $7,540,812, and $2,795,174.

As previously mentioned, I emailed various questions to Hersh. One question pertained to whether or not she was aware that Epstein cronies or perpetrators have given millions of dollars to Tides, and I also inquired if she were aware of any monies that Epstein cronies or perpetrators donated to Tides that were ultimately allocated to World Without Exploitation. Again, she did not answer my questions.

Reid Hoffman and World Without Exploitation

Like his PayPal alumni Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman had a furtive association with Jeffrey Epstein. Hoffman was on PayPal's board of directors when it was founded, and he became its chief operating officer. Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, called Hoffman PayPal's "firefighter in chief," because the company had numerous glitches in its early days. Hoffman was also a co-founder of LinkedIn, which was acquired by Microsoft for $26.2 billion in 2016. After the sale of LinkedIn, Hoffman joined Microsoft's board of directors.

Also like Musk and Thiel, Hoffman has a tenuous relationship with the truth about Jeffrey Epstein. Business Insider reports that Hoffman wrote: "My few Interactions with Jeffrey Epstein came at the request of Joi Ito, for the purposes of fundraising for the MIT [Massachusetts Institute of Technology] Media Lab. Prior to these interactions, I was told by Joi that Epstein had cleared the MIT vetting process, which was the basis for my participation." Ito was the director of the MIT Media Lab, and he resigned after his financial ties to Epstein were exposed.

But after the tranche of Epstein files was released in January, Hoffman confessed that he had meetings with Epstein from 2016 to 2018, even though he had previously said they last met in 2015.

In November 2014, Hoffman and Ito took a private flight to Epstein's island in the US Virgin Islands. Epstein then paid for Hoffman to fly to New York, and Hoffman spent the night at Epstein's Upper East Side mansion. Afterward, Hoffman attended a breakfast with Bill Gates and other high-profile guests that was organized by Epstein.

On Christmas Eve of 2014, Hoffman sent a pair of presents to Epstein: ice cream for Epstein and "the girls" and "something that may strike your funny bone for the island." The present for the island was from an artist who creates sculptures of little monsters out of recycled metal. A spokesperson for Hoffman later stated that "the girls" referred to adult members of Epstein's team.

In a January 8, 2015, email, Hoffman was evidently aware of Epstein receiving unflattering "recent press." The genesis of the "recent press" was a motion filed in federal court on December 30th, 2014, by lawyers Brad Edwards and Paul Cassell on behalf of Epstein victims Jane Doe #3 and Jane Doe #4. Jane Doe #3 was Virginia Giuffre, and she named Epstein, Maxwell, Alan Dershowitz, and the individual formerly known as Prince Andrew as among her perpetrators.

The motion produced a media firestorm whose epicenter was Jeffrey Epstein, and Hoffman wanted to assist Epstein in counteracting the media firestorm by "looking for help on the on-line front."

In an email dated August 20, 2015, from Epstein to Tom Pritzker, Epstein wrote that he had a "wild" dinner with Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, and Reid Hoffman. The dinner was hosted by Hoffman in Palo Alto.

The New York Post reports that Epstein even set up a meeting with Hoffman and formerly-Prince Andrew.

Which Brings Us Back To the 2026 Super Bowl

Prior to the Super Bowl PSA, World Without Exploitation produced a PSA for Monday Night Football, which averages 15 million viewers per game, and a 30-second spot costs an average of $500,000. The one-minute PSA aired during a commercial break in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys-Raiders game on November 17, 2025, and, like the Super Bowl PSA, it featured Epstein survivors talking directly to the camera, holding up pictures of themselves as minors or young women, when they were initially abused by Epstein. The following day, the House voted 427-1 and the Senate unanimously to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

A November 17, 2025, Daily Beast article, "Trump Enemy Spends a Fortune on Epstein Ad," reports that a "billionaire Trump foe helped Jeffrey Epstein's survivors to confront Congress by funding a prime-time ad calling for the full release of the files related to the dead pedophile financier." The billionaire foe was Reid Hoffman, who even tweeted about his contribution on X: "The Epstein Files must be released, in full. Tonight, I supported World Without Exploitation to run this ad on Monday Night Football, calling for exactly that."

Time magazine, which, as mentioned, named World Without Exploitation co-founders Hersh and Foster as two of the 100 most influential people of 2026, gave a step-by-step account of the Monday Night Football PSA:

"Hersch[sic] and her team hired film teams in Los Angeles and New York to interview survivors. But when they sat down to look at the footage collected on soundstages in those coastal caverns, they realized their best material came not from the scripted readings, but from the impromptu observations. "You don't really hear much of the script in the actual PSA because what ended up happening in the space was just so moving. These women came together, the raw emotion that surfaced because of the bond that they shared was so powerful," Hersh said months later. Initially, the ad was just going to go online. Once it went viral, it caught the eye of a donor - LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman - who helped it air during Monday Night Football, hours before House lawmakers were set to vote."

In addition to Hoffman supporting World Without Exploitation, the Hoffman-affiliated, non-profit organization American Future Republic played an integral role in funding the expenses for E. Jean Carroll's civil lawsuits against Donald Trump. A 2023 jury found that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation and awarded Carroll $5 million in damages. A second jury, in 2024, found him liable for defamation and awarded $83.3 million in damages to Carroll. Both judgments were upheld on appeal.

Hoffman's American Future Republic is now facing a Justice Department probe, and he is accusing the Trump administration of waging lawfare against him.

Hoffman posted the following on X: "Trump cannot be allowed to use the full weight and power of the US Government to come after women who speak up, or anyone who supports them in doing so."

Hoffman's financial support for abused children via the World Without Exploitation seems to qualify him for a rarefied Mother Theresa-like sainthood. But before Hoffman is canonized, his motives for financially supporting World Without Exploitation should be scrutinized, because they appear to be highly calculated. Judging by Hoffman's email correspondences with Epstein, he didn't care about the welfare of the Epstein victims. His only concern was whitewashing Epstein's former predations. Hoffman's apparent indifference to the Epstein victims and his seemingly incongruous support for the World Without Exploitation's Monday Night Football PSA indicate that the Epstein survivors were being used for a political agenda.

Unfortunately, the Epstein survivors have been repeatedly betrayed by every facet of our government, and now they've seemingly been used for political expedience.

The Monday Night Football PSA was a pittance compared to the Super Bowl PSA. A 30-second advertisement during the Super Bowl has a hefty price tag of $7 to $ 8 million. Hoffman and World Without Exploitation were transparent about the Monday Night Football PSA, but I've been unable to find a price tag and funder information for the Super Bowl PSA.

The latest tranche of Epstein files dropped on January 30 - nine days before the Super Bowl. Hoffman lobbied for the release of the Epstein files, but he was apparently blind to the fact that they portrayed him in an extremely negative light. When I asked Hoffman via X chat if he contributed to World Without Exploitation's Super Bowl PSA, he declined to comment. Hoffman is a partner at Greylock Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, and I emailed him at two Greylock Partners' email addresses: the general email of company and also what is reported to be his personal email. But, once more, he declined to comment.

I also asked Hersh if Hoffman contributed to World Without Exploitation's Super Bowl PSA, but, again, she didn't respond to any of my questions

Hoffman’s past communications with Epstein, as revealed in the Epstein files, show no evident concern for the victims. This raises legitimate questions about whether World Without Exploitation’s leadership was aware of those documented associations if it accepted Hoffman’s funding for the Super Bowl PSA.

The Epstein survivor who commented earlier about Hersh leaving the Brooklyn DA also expressed frustration with what they described as World Without Exploitation's involvement in certain advocacy efforts, telling me: "The Epstein survivors and their attorneys had a Zoom meeting with congressional policymakers that focused on our demands for justice. But somehow Lauren and Rachel were invited to the Zoom meeting, and they brought their PR people, which I thought was a huge violation of our confidentiality."

I heard an allegation that I've unable to corroborate: World Without Exploitation personnel actually decided which Epstein survivors would testify at the House Oversight Committee's "shadow" hearing held on May 12 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Again, I queried Hersh about that allegation but an answer wasn't forthcoming.

A second Epstein survivor questions the motives of World Without Exploitation: "Everything they're doing seems to be driven by a political agenda and personal gain instead of an agenda for justice."

Moreover, should anti-trafficking and anti-exploitation organizations have opaque funding? Because World Without Exploitation operates as a fiscally sponsored project of Tides, the ultimate sources of some of its funding are not disclosed in public filings in the same way they would be for an independent 501(c)(3). This structure makes it significantly more difficult to trace the origins of certain donations.

Child Sex Trafficking is Not a Partisan Issue

I've been alarmed that so few anti-trafficking and anti-exploitation organizations have made the Epstein survivors a cause célèbre, because Epstein's child trafficking was covered up in broad daylight before all of America. I've come to believe that Epstein is the white elephant in the living room for anti-exploitation organizations. So I was initially impressed by the way World Without Exploitation supported the Epstein survivors: I enthusiastically lauded their efforts and made various overtures to World Without Exploitation to form an alliance with Epstein Justice. But when I started delving into the subject matter of this article, I ceased further overtures.

The US government has flagrantly covered up the child sex trafficking of Jeffrey Epstein and his ilk. To cover up a crime is to aid and abet that crime, which translates into the US government aiding and abetting child sex trafficking. Given the heinous nature of these crimes and their coverup, I'm shocked that Americans haven't hit the streets en masse to protest our government's protection of child molesters.

I believe that a major impediment to justice is the politicization of the Epstein case, and Reid Hoffman's funding of World Without Exploitation seems to epitomize that politicization. Currently, the right blames the left for the coverup, and the left blames the right for the coverup. However, the Epstein coverup has been perpetrated by four administrations - George W. Bush, Barak Obama, Joseph Biden, and now Donald Trump. Two of the administrations have been Republican and two have been Democratic. The Epstein coverup has been, and continues to be, a bipartisan effort.

Nick Bryant is the Director of Epstein Justice, a 501(C)(3) dedicated to an independent congressional commission to investigate the Jeffrey Epstein case: epsteinjustice.com