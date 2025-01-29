Are Sh*tposting Fed Workers With 'TDS' On Reddit In Violation Of Hatch Act?

The Trump administration has just offered millions of unproductive federal workers buyouts through a government-wide "deferred resignation" program to push efficiency and trim costs in a major restructuring effort to paralyze the 'Deep State'.

One pathway the Trump team could take to cut federal workers is this...

X user Reddit Lies posted what appears to be user data from Reddit's r/fednews, the largest subreddit for federal workers, showing that thousands—if not more—are spending much of the standard working day shitposting, sharing, and liking one-sided political rhetoric, potentially in violation of the Hatch Act.

Here are the major findings:

r/fednews is the largest subreddit for federal workers

Weekends and Government holidays have been excluded from this dataset

74% of activity on r/fednews occurs on workdays .

2 out of every 3 posts on workdays fall between standard Govt workday hours.

The latest one-sided political rhetoric from the subreddit feed of more than 234k federal employees comes from user u/Odd_Rough_9732: "We are the last line of defense against fascism."

Recall that Democrats used "fascist" or "Nazi" rhetoric against Trump in the prior election cycle.

Remember when leftist corporate media called Trump a "Nazi" non-stop right before election day?

"We just had a meeting about employees posting memos and meeting topics on Reddit and were told to stop "leaking" information. DONT STOP, the people deserve to know the information," another user said.

Fed workers engaging in shitposting, liking, and reposting one-sided political viewpoints—some displaying signs of 'TDS'—should be investigated for potential Hatch Act violations.

The federal workers on r/fednews who suffer from TDS are part of the administrative state, and judging by the content of their posts, they're terrified about "change" after years of being in their cozy ivory tower.

The data from Reddit Lies also highlights the extent of unproductivity among some federal employees.