print-icon
print-icon

Are We Going To War With Iran?

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Just yesterday, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he personally was behind the push urging Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Iran. War averted, for now… but as Trump said, “that could change at any moment.”

Debating what Trump should do tonight at 7pm ET on the ZeroHedge homepage will be Libertarian Institute founder Scott Horton and Dr. Meir Javedanfar, professor at Reichmann University in Israel. To avoid moderator biases, the debate will be co-moderated by Clint Russell and Ami Kozak.

Dr. Javedanfar is Iranian-born but escaped and now resides in Israel where he teaches about Israel-Iran policy. He has long warned about Iran’s nuclear advancement and is an advocate for containment and aggressive sanctions.

Horton is a native Texan and Libertarian through-and-through who says “our anti-Iran policy is born in Tel Aviv,” pinning the blame on Israel and Netanyahu.

This should be a fun one. We’ll see you at 7pm ET.


Secure your wealth against inflation with JM Bullion.
BUY GOLD AND SILVER TODAYarrow
Loading...