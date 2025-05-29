Are We Going To War With Iran?

Q: "On Iran, did you warn Prime Minister Netanyahu against taking some sort of actions that could disrupt the talks there in a phone call last week?"



President Trump: "Well, I'd like to be honest. Yes I did." pic.twitter.com/yoXB3t90SZ — CSPAN (@cspan) May 28, 2025

Just yesterday, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he personally was behind the push urging Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu not to strike Iran. War averted, for now… but as Trump said, “that could change at any moment.”

Debating what Trump should do tonight at 7pm ET on the ZeroHedge homepage will be Libertarian Institute founder Scott Horton and Dr. Meir Javedanfar, professor at Reichmann University in Israel. To avoid moderator biases, the debate will be co-moderated by Clint Russell and Ami Kozak.

Dr. Javedanfar is Iranian-born but escaped and now resides in Israel where he teaches about Israel-Iran policy. He has long warned about Iran’s nuclear advancement and is an advocate for containment and aggressive sanctions.

My Islamic Republic of #Iran passport photo, taken in 1986.

I shared the passport with my brother.

We managed to leave a year later after successfully bribing a regime official. pic.twitter.com/a9bKclvDlM — Meir Javedanfar Ph.D.- מאיר ג'בדנפר (@MeirJa) October 19, 2023

Horton is a native Texan and Libertarian through-and-through who says “our anti-Iran policy is born in Tel Aviv,” pinning the blame on Israel and Netanyahu.

Scott Horton:

“There’s no question that our anti-Iran policies are born in Tel Aviv”#No_War_With_Iran pic.twitter.com/fdSHoP182v — Amir (@AmirEmzi) April 15, 2025

This should be a fun one. We’ll see you at 7pm ET.





