"Are We A Nation... Or A Market?" Heritage And Cato Square-Off In Right-Wing Think-Tank Infighting

In last night’s ZeroHedge immigration debate, Simon Hankinson of the Heritage Foundation and David Bier of the Cato Institute offered sharply different policy prescriptions on the border, ICE, and H1B visas.

A proponent of net subzero immigration, Hankinson emphasized national cohesion and first-world culture while warning against treating people as interchangeable labor inputs. Bier, by contrast, defended the increasingly unpopular position of loosening immigration restrictions to allow a freer flow of individuals across the border.

To Bier, who penned the above NYT op-ed late in Biden’s term, immigration is a question of individual liberty and voluntary association. Taking the pure libertarian perspective, he believes the government ought not have a role in job protectionism nor prohibiting an individual's movement.

Below were the key exchanges for those short on time and listen to the full think tank v. think tank debate here:

“Humans are not just labor units”

Hankinson rejected the idea that immigration can be evaluated purely through economic efficiency or aggregate fiscal outcomes, arguing that such an approach strips the concept of nationhood of any substantive meaning.

As he put it, “humans are not just work units…. If we don't care if it's, you know, Gustav or Jerry or Carlos or Charlie or Mohammed or Melvin, it's just how many widgets can you make in a day? How many cars can you make in a week?” and instead emphasized that immigrants ought to “know the language, the culture, the history, if you love the country, if you fight for it, if you'd send your kids to fight for it, or if you'd volunteer for the fire department.”

“If none of that matters, if we're just labor units, then we should have unlimited immigration and there should be a free market.”

Immigrants are not assaulting the Constitution; government is

Bier pointed the finger inwards, at the U.S. government, as the greatest threat to the liberties of Americans.

Referencing the high-profile visa revocations for anti-Israel opinions, Bier said, “It’s not immigrants who are arresting people for writing op-eds in student newspapers.” Bier went on to say immigrants are not behind the assault on the Bill of Rights:

“The repudiation of the First Amendment, with the Second Amendment’s under assault by this administration, the Fourth Amendment, the Fifth Amendment—you go down the list,” Bier said. In his view, “this administration is the most hostile to constitutional democracy in my lifetime,” and “it has nothing to do with immigrants.”

Watch the full debate below (or on YouTube) or listen on Spotify.