"Are You Stupid?": Watch Trump Blast Leftist Media Over Biden Immigration Debacle

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

President Trump refused to play the games of the leftist media Thursday, at one point going off on a reporter, labelling them a “stupid person.”

The reporter asked Trump “Why are you blaming Biden?! [for the DC National Guard attack]”

TRUMP responded, “Are you a STUPID PERSON?” adding, “Because they LET HIM IN,” referring to the Afghan national suspect.

“Are you STUPID? They came on a plane with thousands who shouldn’t be here,” Trump continued, adding “And you’re just asking questions ’cause you’re a stupid person!”

“And there’s a law passed where it’s almost IMPOSSIBLE to get them out. You can’t get them out once they get in!” Trump further blasted.

As we earlier highlighted, somewhere in the region of 85 THOUSAND Afghans entered the U.S. under Biden, with a basically non-existent vetting process.

Earlier in the briefing, the President had to deliver the awful news that 20 year old U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom of Summersville, West Virginia has passed away after the horrific attack.

Trump further urged, “We have no greater national security priority than ensuring that we have full control over the people that enter and remain in our country. For the most part, we don’t want them.”