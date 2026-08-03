Arming Local Police With Drones. Who Pulls The Trigger?

Authored by Burak Oktenli via RealClearDefense,

Last Sunday, the World Cup was played in New Jersey, capping a summer in which American stadiums have hosted the largest sporting event on earth. Federal planners saw the airspace problem coming: the executive order that reorganized America's counter-drone posture names the 2026 World Cup explicitly as an event to protect. What the planning has not yet produced is an answer to the question that will matter most if a drone crosses the stadium fence: whose call is it?

The legal landscape has transformed in thirteen months. Executive Order 14305, signed in June 2025, pushed detection funding to state and local agencies. Then the Safer Skies Act, passed in December's defense authorization, broke a decades-old federal monopoly: for the first time, trained and certified local police and correctional officers may seize, disable, or destroy a drone that poses a credible threat to people, large events, critical infrastructure, or prisons. Implementing rules from Homeland Security, the Justice Department, and the FCC began arriving this month. Industry has done its part too; the interceptors, jammers, and radio-frequency takeover tools exist and are getting better.

Here is what does not yet exist: the authority layer. We have spent our energy deciding who may act and buying the tools to act with, while leaving the harder questions of how the decision gets made to be improvised at the venue gate. Start with the declaration problem. The statute authorizes force against a drone that poses a "credible threat," but a credible threat is a judgment call, and at a packed stadium it is a judgment call made in under a minute by whoever happens to hold the certification. Is the quadcopter over the parking lot a hostile payload, a hobbyist who ignored the flight restriction, or a broadcaster's camera platform that lost its transponder? Three different answers, three different lawful responses, one clock.

Then the handoff problem. A drone approaching a stadium can cross private property, city jurisdiction, county lines, and a federal security perimeter in ninety seconds. Venue security teams have no mitigation authority at all; certified local police have some; federal teams have more. The law creates layers of permission without specifying the moment or mechanism of transfer between them. Weeks of confused drone sightings over New Jersey in late 2024 already demonstrated how fast the question "who is in charge of this airspace" can go publicly unanswered. That was surveillance and speculation. Engagement is less forgiving.

And the evidence problem. Every engagement decision will be litigated, because the law has teeth on both edges: an officer who mitigates without required federal coordination faces civil penalties up to 100,000 dollars per violation, and a wrongful takedown over a crowd invites liability no city attorney wants to discover in real time. If the radio-frequency logs, radar tracks, and decision records of an engagement are not captured to an evidentiary standard, the program will lose in court what it won in Congress. None of this requires new technology. It requires an authority architecture agreed before the whistle, in three parts. Every protected event needs a named decision authority: one accountable official, designated in advance, who owns the hostile-or-not call, with a pre-planned line of succession. Jurisdictions need risk-based engagement windows: decisions, made in daylight and written down, about which responses are authorized at which distances and against which behaviors, so that the officer under the flight path executes a plan rather than invents one. And every engagement needs an evidence chain built in from the first sensor contact, so that what happened can be audited, prosecuted, and defended.

The rules now being written are the moment to set this architecture, and federal guidance is already urging venues and agencies to define roles, responsibilities, and response plans rather than improvising them on the night. The calendar is unkind: after this Sunday comes a Ryder Cup, a Super Bowl, and the 2028 Olympics, each a mass gathering under an expanding drone threat. Retrofitting authority onto deployed hardware after the first bad night is how programs die.

The question at the stadium gate is no longer whether America can stop a drone. We can. The question is whether the officer looking up at one knows, before it arrives, whose decision it is, what response is authorized, and what record will protect that decision afterward. Congress opened the door to local counter-drone defense. Someone still must build the doorway.

Burak Oktenli is an independent researcher on the governance of authority in autonomous and AI-mediated systems and holds an MBA and a Master of Professional Studies in Applied Intelligence from Georgetown University. His writing has appeared at the Modern War Institute at West Point, RUSI, RealClearDefense, and The Space Review.