Army Reviews Helicopter Flights Near Kid Rock's Home, Anti-Trump Protests

Authored by Kimberly Hayek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The U.S. Army has opened an administrative review of two AH-64 Apache helicopters that flew low near musician Kid Rock’s home and above an anti-Trump protest in Nashville over the weekend.

Two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters conduct flight operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility on Nov. 3, 2025. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Doniel Kennedy, via DVIDS

Kid Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, posted a video on X on March 28 showing the helicopters hovering alongside his outdoor swimming pool. In the clips, he claps, salutes, and raises a fist as the aircraft linger nearby before flying off. The 27,000-square-foot hillside mansion he calls the “Southern White House” sits in the Nashville area.

The Army has launched an “administrative review” into why two Apache attack helicopters performed a low-altitude maneuver in front of the Nashville, Tennessee, home of Kid Rock.



Martha Raddatz reports. pic.twitter.com/oGRtBykO4R — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 31, 2026

“An administrative review ⁠is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements,” U.S. Army ‌spokesperson Major Montrell Russell said in a statement sent to media outlets. “Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found. Until the review is complete, there will ​be no further comment.”

The U.S. Army did not immediately return a request for comment.

“God Bless ​America and all those who have ​made ‌the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” Rock commented above the video of the helicopters.

The same helicopters had flown earlier over a “No Kings” anti-Trump protest in downtown Nashville that day. Demonstrators had gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s policies.

Fort Campbell leadership initiated the probe after the videos spread online. No injuries or property damage were reported. The Army has not released additional details on the crews or exact mission orders.

Saturday’s “No Kings” rally reflected broader opposition to Trump administration policies, including immigration enforcement and the Iran war. Local authorities said thousands participated in the protest in Nashville. More than ‌3,200 events had been planned in all 50 states, after the two previous nationwide ⁠events attracted millions of participants.

The Army emphasized that Apache crews routinely conduct low-level training in the region to maintain readiness. Such routes are approved in advance through federal aviation channels. Still, the proximity to a high-profile private residence and a political demonstration prompted immediate command-level attention.

Kid Rock has maintained a public friendship with Trump for years, endorsing him in multiple campaigns and performing at related events. His Nashville-area estate has hosted high-profile visitors and become a symbol of the entertainer’s conservative leanings.

Military helicopter operations near civilian areas have drawn scrutiny in the past when they appear to intersect with political activity.

The ongoing administrative review will determine whether any policies were breached. The Army said it will update the public if disciplinary measures or procedural changes follow.

Reuters contributed to this report.