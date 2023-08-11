Arrested For Saying 'Lesbian'!?

A shocking video from Leeds, UK shows police arresting an autistic teenage girl after she allegedly used the word "lesbian."

As Paul Joseph Watson makes clear in the following, the video's context isn't fully clear, but it suggests the arrest was triggered by a comment about an officer resembling her lesbian grandmother.

The girl's mother claims police ignored her daughter's physical condition during the arrest.

With Yorkshire crime soaring, the incident raises concerns about police priorities, as resources are used for speech-related incidents rather than addressing real crimes.

Watch PJW's full-take on this incident below: