Arson Attack Hits ICE Field Office In Washington State Amid Dangerous Rhetoric From Democrats

Over the weekend, a federal building housing an ICE field office in Yakima, Washington, was firebombed, yet another violent flashpoint amid the Democratic Party’s unrelenting and dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. Assaults on ICE agents have skyrocketed by 830%, as Democrats and their dark-money billionaire-funded NGO networks shield criminal illegal aliens from deportations.

Homeland Security provided color of what exactly happened:

On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 830% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Democrats are pushing anti-ICE rhetoric.

ICE officers put their lives on the line every day while removing illegal aliens from our communities.



Democrats must stop their dangerous, anti-ICE rhetoric before someone gets hurt—or killed. pic.twitter.com/qvm8YLISbG — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) July 10, 2025

Ventura County, Calif. — Mexican nationalists and open border extremists have mobilized to attack federal agents to try to stop their raid on a drug farm suspected of being run by illegal foreign nationals. pic.twitter.com/sh699HbyPE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 10, 2025

A 27-year-old man opened fire at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, injuring two officers and a Border Patrol employee, authorities reported. Federal agents returned fire at the suspect, identified as Ryan Louis Mosqueda, who was armed with a rifle and wearing a… pic.twitter.com/lIjWdCZzw4 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores4TX) July 7, 2025

Portland (July 28) — Antifa try to attack federal agents when they attempt to make an arrest of two riot suspects outside the ICE facility.



pic.twitter.com/VUoBSELApm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2025

Suspects still on the loose. Officers responded with gunfire as a safety measure. Illegal suspects fled — massive response air & ground…still at large.

Assaults on Ice agents up 830% pic.twitter.com/G1y0ygSXVv — April Color (@ColorApril) August 1, 2025

