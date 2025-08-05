print-icon
print-icon

Arson Attack Hits ICE Field Office In Washington State Amid Dangerous Rhetoric From Democrats

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Over the weekend, a federal building housing an ICE field office in Yakima, Washington, was firebombed, yet another violent flashpoint amid the Democratic Party’s unrelenting and dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. Assaults on ICE agents have skyrocketed by 830%, as Democrats and their dark-money billionaire-funded NGO networks shield criminal illegal aliens from deportations.

Homeland Security provided color of what exactly happened: 

On Saturday, a cowardly rioter threw a rock through a window of a building that ICE has a sub-office in. Additionally, a small fire was set at the back of the building. Local authorities are investigating this has an act of arson. There have been no injuries reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear if our brave ICE law enforcement were the targets of these violent acts.

From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 830% increase in assaults against them. Secretary Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Democrats are pushing anti-ICE rhetoric.

The attacks...

 

. . . 

Loading recommendations...