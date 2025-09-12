"Art Must Always Tell The Truth"

Popular artist Banksy created a graffiti mural in London depicting the current state of the UK censorship system using the courts to trample the rights of British citizens...

[SOURCE]

As 'sundance' writes at TheConservativeTreeHouse.com, it did not take long for the authorities to cover the mural and eventually attempt to remove it.

A good illustration of modern Britain. Masked man removes artistic dissent against a Tyrannical State, under the guard of Foreign State Security.pic.twitter.com/Ley9jAIYUW — Paul Weston (@PWestoff) September 10, 2025

However, what remained of the artwork was the essential core of the truth.

I particularly like the fact the govt turned the CCTV camera, so they can monitor who might visit the scene of the criminal dissent.

Apparently, the British government doesn’t quite see the irony.