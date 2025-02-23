Ashley St. Snare? Laura Loomer Goes Scorched Earth On Musk's Baby Mama As 'Seduce Elon' Text Emerges

Warning: Bail now on this post if you don't give two shits about the whole Elon Musk baby controversy. If you do, grab some popcorn (and some ZH Coffee or a Multitool - both with deals ending soon), because this is getting wild.

Here's the latest...

'Conservative influencer' Ashley St. Clair (26) claimed last week that she had secretly given birth to Elon Musk's 13th child. Yet, after various receipts began trickling out suggesting the tryst was a targeted operation, things began to get ugly.

On Friday, St. Clair filed a petition to legally recognize Musk as her child's father and seek full custody. According to the paternity suit filed in the New York Supreme Court (for which she tried to serve Musk at the White House), St. Clair alleges that she and Musk got into a romantic relationship in May 2023, and conceived said love child in January 2024 in St. Barts. Read more on the paternity suit here.

It Gets Uglier

In response to the controversy, journalist Laura Loomer dropped several bombshells.

1) St. Clair has retained an anti-Trump lawyer to go after Musk...

Dror Bikel @Drorbikel, the lawyer hired by @stclairashley to sue @elonmusk for custody of their child, is an Israeli, ANTI-TRUMP lawyer who is a former foreign judicial clerk for the Supreme Court of Israel. Dror Bikel has a long history of attacking @elonmusk, President Trump and Trump lawyer @RudyGiuliani. The Israeli lawyer once wrote a book called “The 1 % Divorce: When Titans Clash” that has an entire chapter dedicated to President Trump’s divorces. Dror used his Trump hatred to promote his book sales. The book was published in 2020.

Loomer asks:

"Is @elonmusk potentially being targeted by a possible Israeli intelligence operation?"

"How long has Ashley St. Clair been planning her attack on Trump admin official @elonmusk?"

Who knows though. I’m not saying it’s Mossad. But I am also not saying it isn’t Mossad. I am asking if there is some type of Israeli intelligence operation that is possibly being run on @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 23, 2025

2) Loomer suggests St. Clair - who said she never wanted media attention over this, coordinated with the NY Post to run an anti-Elon smear campaign.

.@stclairashley claims she didn’t plant the story about her secret baby with @elonmusk.



However, the author of the exclusive article in @nypost when Ashley invited them into her swanky NYC Condo less than 24 hours after publicly asking for privacy on Valentine’s Day, is… https://t.co/hlagUNgZb3 pic.twitter.com/UnNoiGGoSS — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 23, 2025

And now the Post is sniffing around...

The @nypost just messaged me and asked me who is paying me to look into @stclairashley.



Nobody is paying me.



But, my investigative skills are so good, I probably should stop being so nice to the GOP and start charging for my services.



I’m kind of over being nice to everyone. pic.twitter.com/032035Q7I6 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 23, 2025

3) St. Clair has previously stated that a man "should be able to opt out" of child support if he doesn't want the child, and that "family court is the most evil institution ever."

Ashley thinks a man should be able to opt out of paying child support. @elonmusk



This was posted in 2020, before she baby trapped a billionaire of course. pic.twitter.com/U3QDhvGT7g — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 23, 2025

"Seduce Elon"

Now things get even more interesting - as another influencer, Isabella Moody, posted what she claims are text messages with St. Clair from May 2023 in which she says "Look, ill take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see what's up."

Via @IsabellaIsMoody

To which Musk replied "Whoa!"

Whoa! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 22, 2025

Stay tuned for more...

* * *

