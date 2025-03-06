"Drop It To The Floor": NYPD Special Victims Unit Detective Under Fire For Appearance In Viral Rap Video

Anal contusions by day, 'thick-assed' rap video girl by night.

A seven-year NYPD veteran in the Special Victim's Unit (SVU) has come under fire after her appearance in a viral rap video, where she pole dances in a bra and G-string while being showered with cash, according to the Daily Mail.

The video, 'Doin That' by S-Quire, features detective Melissa Mercado, 28, who can be seen gyrating as Mr. Quire raps: "Ass is thick. Just want to smash it quick," adding "I like the way she doin that, the way she sliding up the pole, the way she doin that, the way she drop it to the floor."

Indeed.

The dancer isn't named in the video, but fellow NYPD officers recognized her earlier this week, sharing snickering comments as they circulated a link to the video. Mercado did not respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment, but seconds after a message was left on her phone her social media pages were taken down. The NYPD did not respond to repeated requests for comment. ... Posted in February, Doin That has garnered millions of views on social media, including 1.2 million on YouTube where it was posted by World Star Hip Hop, and 1.1 million on S-Quire's Instagram page. It's also made his young temptress in the video the talk of the NYPD, where rank and file cops have shared not just the video but also other thirst-trap photos Mercado has posted of herself on Instagram and Facebook. The detective, the mom of a young boy, took down her Instagram page earlier this week as her steamy performance went viral. -Daily Mail

Watch:

Was Mercado undercover?

When the Mail reached Mr. Quire for comment, he was like 'wut?'

"I didn't know what she did for a living," he told the outlet, laughing. "She doesn't seem like a detective. When you think of detectives, you think of Special Victims Unit on the TV."

"This is interesting. I'm kind of blown away," he added. "I don't know what to say about Honeybee at this point. Ah, Honeybee, Honeybee, Honeybee."

Mercado's actions are 'inconsistent with the values and professional standards the public expects from law enforcement' retired cop Eric Sanders told DailyMail.com (Facebook/Melissa Mercado)

Retired NYPD officer and lawyer Eric Sanders said that Mercado's actions are "inconsistent with the values and professional standards the public expects from law enforcement – especially those entrusted with investigating sensitive cases involving special victims," adding "The department must conduct a thorough review of this detective's conduct, caseload, and overall fitness for duty to ensure accountability and maintain public confidence in its officers."

* * *

