The Assassination Wasn't "Staged", Leftists Are Just Evil

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

Why is it that every time a leftist tries to kill conservatives, it’s immediately called a “false flag”? And why is every single person who dares to question the false flag narrative attacked by a vicious (and suspiciously organized) online mob? The reason should be obvious but some people just don’t seem to see it: It’s a leftist psyop.

In what is now the THIRD failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Cole Tomas Allen, a donator to the Kamala Harris campaign, a No Kings protester, a BlueSky leftist and transgender defender, burst into the lobby of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner with firearms in an attempt to kill Donald Trump or anyone else in the administration that happened to be a convenient target.

His manifesto reads like most leftist manifestos, and his social media is worse. Infested with mainstream media talking points, infecting his brain with delusions of heroism if only he can “take out the fascists”.

There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever which side this guy is on. He is a full bore woke zealot brainwashed by typical Democrat rhetoric. And yes, he’s a part time teacher of high school children (let that sink in before you send your kids off to public school).

The online response from the political left within minutes of the attack was predictable, as if they had all received a script to recite whenever assassination attempts on Trump occur. The same people who call for Trump’s murder daily are now saying the event was “staged”. Furthermore, they claim that a long time woke leftist somehow volunteered to help Trump stage an assassination by risking prison time or death.

I’ve heard of bipartisan cooperation, but this is ridiculous. Lefties are really bending over backwards to help a Republican president with his image. Sadly, there were people in the alternative media that also immediately bought into this lie and repeated it. But why?

Leftists are repeating the false flag theory. The establishment media entertains the false flag theory. Why are some conservatives helping them spread these fallacies?

I think it’s important to take this opportunity to examine how 4th Generation Warfare works; first by understanding the reality that portions of the conservative movement are being targeted with it by the left wing, often effectively. The leftists have figured you out.

4th Gen Warfare is asymmetric and aims to break a movement’s political will. It works by striking at the psychological unity of an enemy group and dividing them; this requires that you identify certain cognitive biases within a portion of that group and exploit those biases to create infighting. The group in question is the “truth” or “conspiracy” element of the wider conservative or MAGA movement.

Has any popular conspiracy theorist today considered the possibility that they are being played? Have they considered the possibility that one of the biggest conspiracies of our era is the agenda to misdirect the public away from punishing the leftist cult for their numerous trespasses?

As a conspiracy “realist” for many years, I think the most important thing to remember is this: Not everything is a conspiracy. If you think everything is a conspiracy, I’m sorry to break it to you, but you are wrong and you are doing far more harm to the truth movement than you are doing good.

One of the most critical changes in the western world that is rarely talked about is that conspiracy movements now have substantial political power and social influence. For generations we were called “fringe”; the crazed and irrational dregs, the deplorables. Today, we have vast reach (online and offline) that stretches across America and into Europe.

Today, everything we say has the potential to affect government policies, elections and even wars (if we remain unified). When a movement grows this strong, its enemies can only seek to destroy it by sabotaging it from within.

By extension, there are numerous think-tanks, NGOs and covert operations designed specifically to find our weaknesses and manipulate our discourse (the SPLC is currently being indicted for such operations). More than anything, the enemy cares about what we think.

And what is our greatest weakness? What do these groups consistently exploit to keep us passive and ineffective? The core weakness of conspiracy theorists is paranoia.

Our willingness to “question everything” can sometimes be used against us to misdirect us into rabbit holes that simply don’t exist. Globalists and the political left have quickly learned that the best way to keep conservatives docile is to make us suspect our own side so much that we never turn our anger against the woke cabal.

Two decades ago when I got my start working in the alternative media, the concept of the “false left/right paradigm” was everywhere. It was the key argument of the truth/liberty movement. The idea that progressives and conservatives are actually much more alike than they know. That we all Americans basically want the same things, and the only obstacle dividing us is the fake “uniparty” at the top.

I’m sorry to break it to the people who have attached their entire political philosophy to this idea, but the false left/right paradigm is dead. It no longer exists.

It died at least a decade ago when Democrats and progressives embraced the woke cult, and in the process they became willing allies of the globalists. Where does almost all the globalist NGO money go? Into Democrat campaigns and woke activist groups What group receives the majority of globalist corporate support? Leftists. Who tries to implement nearly every policy that comes out of globalist conferences like Davos? The political left.

Hell, 90% of Jeffrey Epstein’s campaign donations went to Democrats. It was Epstein that was personally in contact with Democrats, texting them and helping them eith their witch hunt proceedings against Donald Trump. The political left is the machine of the globalists. Everything they promote, from transgenderism to open borders to climate controls is part of the globalist religion. They all a part of the same entity.

And now, they’re trying to kill us wherever they get a chance. They are openly proud of this fact and they represent around 25% of the population. Cole Allen isn’t a radical by today’s standards, he is the common denominator within the Democratic Party.

Meaning, leftist and conservatives are true enemies, from the bottom of the pyramid to the top. We do not want the same things. Not even close. There can be no reconciliation, and this only ends one way.

They know this and they are waging a psychological war against us. Think about it: Every new conspiracy narrative is designed to distract us from the culpability of the political left. When an attack or assassination takes place, the blame is always aimed at someone else.

The mountains of evidence proving that the attackers are militant leftists is ignored in favor of anecdotes, hearsay and outright lies. Here is how the formula works, as far as I can tell. It’s complicated, but hear me out…

1) If an assassination against a conservative fails, then it was “staged” by that conservative.

2) If an assassination against a conservative succeeds, leftists celebrate, and then claim “Israel did it”.

Okay, maybe it’s not so complicated. We witnessed this with the Charlie Kirk assassination. According to the arrest record and court documentation, Tyler Robinson, a far left activist with a trans furry boyfriend, confessed to his parents that he shot Kirk, which is why his parents convinced him to turn himself in.

His boyfriend gave photographic evidence of a hand-written confession to the feds. The note was composed by Robinson in the event that he died during the assassination. This is also on record with the court.

Everything points to Robinson because he is the person who most likely pulled the trigger (which is what he admitted to his parents). There is no grand scheme to frame him. Unless Robinson’s parents AND his boyfriend are in on the plan, there is no debate. The conspiracy theories fall apart.

When it comes to Trump, I have been highly critical in the past, specifically during his first term when he formed a horrific swamp creature cabinet. That said, it’s impossible to deny that his second term has been a 180 degree turnaround. Nearly every campaign promise he made has been carried out or at least attempted despite Democrat (and Neocon) interference.

If you are angry about the war in Iran, that’s fine, but Trump has been talking about removing the Islamic regime in Iran since the 1980s. Any Trump voter who is surprised by this did not do their homework. Entertaining baseless false flag assassination theories is not going to help end the war faster.

For the political left, jumping to conclusions and promoting disinformation is designed to control the narrative and sow division before all the facts can be examined. To plant theories in people’s heads and inoculate them to reasonable discourse.

For truth movement people buying into the disinformation, just know that you are being programmed. It doesn’t matter if you like Trump or hate Trump; like his policies or hate his policies. The facts don’t care about your emotion-based theories. If you’re going to attack him, at least make sure your reasons are legit.

The purpose of the “staged” narrative, as I mentioned, is to sow confusion, doubt and division within patriot circles. Globalists and leftists don’t want conservatives to fight back. They don’t want us organized or unified. They want us apathetic and aimlessly fighting with each other. The gas-lighting must end.