ATF Launches "New Era Of Reform", Encourages Revoked Gun Dealers To Reapply

Submitted by Gun Owners of America,

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has just announced that it's "ushering in a new chapter" of "transparency, accountability, and partnership with the firearms industry" on its official web page.

The most notable of these changes is that ATF has invited those Federal Firearms Licensees who had their licenses revoked by the Biden Administration's "Zero Tolerance" policy to reapply and have their license restored. This change is apparently in accordance with President Trump's executive order "Protecting Second Amendment Rights."

Other major policy changes were also announced, including a pledge to cease "creating entirely new laws based on executive order."

🚨BREAKING🚨



ATF just published a list of 10 pro-gun achievements & at least 8 more pro-gun actions that are "in progress":



1. Ceasing to "create entirely new laws by administrative order"

2. Reversing the Biden Ban on importation of non-lethal training ammunition.

3. Ending… — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) May 21, 2025

This is an excellent start to improving the lives of gun owners and dealers. But not to worry, Gun Owners of America is still working on the complete and total abolishment of ATF, starting with the repealing of laws that give the agency the power to regulate.

If those laws are not abolished, the responsibility of enforcement will be inherited by a larger agency, like the FBI or DEA. A larger, more well-funded agency would be harder to fight on the enforcement of those same unconstitutional gun laws.

So, for the time being- while we still have to deal with the ATF, it's good to have it working on bettering its relationship with law-abiding gun owners rather than actively antagonizing them.

GOA's Senior Vice President Erich Pratt had this to say:

"This new chapter marks a rare and welcome shift, as ATF is finally working to repair the damage it's done. Encouraging wrongly targeted dealers to reapply—and pledging to stop inventing laws out of thin air—will be a breath of fresh air for gun owners nationwide. That said, GOA remains committed to the complete abolishment of the ATF.

While these reforms are a step in the right direction, the end goal is to eliminate the agency's power to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners, once and for all."