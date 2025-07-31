print-icon
"Atrocity": Leftists Freak Out Over White House Deportation Meme Video

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The White House posted another video of illegal aliens being deported in shackles and once again made it a play off a popular meme, causing leftists to completely lose their minds.

The backing track of the video is from Jet2 Holidays, a British all-inclusive holiday tour company that has a snazzy jingle and an upbeat voiceover.

It’s been adopted by many on the internet as an inappropriate backing to funny footage of when holidays go wrong, making the videos and images more humorous.

Here’s the White House’s version…

They’ve done this before. They know exactly what they’re doing.

Of course, it had the desired effect, sparking miserable leftist meltdowns and tragic tantrums.

They’re so sad about the murderers and rapists being sent away.

Many of them are asking Jet2Holidays to get involved, something that company cannot have expected to need to do in a billion years, and get the video scrubbed.

Desired outcome achieved.

