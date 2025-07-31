"Atrocity": Leftists Freak Out Over White House Deportation Meme Video

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The White House posted another video of illegal aliens being deported in shackles and once again made it a play off a popular meme, causing leftists to completely lose their minds.

The backing track of the video is from Jet2 Holidays, a British all-inclusive holiday tour company that has a snazzy jingle and an upbeat voiceover.

It’s been adopted by many on the internet as an inappropriate backing to funny footage of when holidays go wrong, making the videos and images more humorous.

Nothing beats a jet2 holiday pic.twitter.com/Tz3c1dbGDb — Everything Relatable & Funny (@relatablememe9) July 21, 2025

nothing beats a jet2 holiday pic.twitter.com/l4wSuCwb6k — R 💋 (@goodluckbabe28) July 20, 2025

Here’s the White House’s version…

When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. ✈️🎶



Nothing beats it! pic.twitter.com/hlLapr9QsE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 29, 2025

They’ve done this before. They know exactly what they’re doing.

Of course, it had the desired effect, sparking miserable leftist meltdowns and tragic tantrums.

I beg to differ – this is hilarious! And I voted for this😉 — Kita on the Border🏜️ (@kitadog716) July 30, 2025

They’re so sad about the murderers and rapists being sent away.

Planes leaving every day, champ. Get on one. — OptimisticSkeptic 🚁 (@SkepticOptimal) July 30, 2025

You tried to destroy the USA



You failed



They're all going back. ✈️ — Inquisitor Honorius Cavillus (@inquisitorhenry) July 30, 2025

Misery is on the faces of the parents of those murdered by invaders they can all serve life for all I care flying under the radar when while we carry their existence here — Chievemoe (@Chievemoe1122) July 30, 2025

Many of them are asking Jet2Holidays to get involved, something that company cannot have expected to need to do in a billion years, and get the video scrubbed.

what if jet2 sues you? — No Context Reply Guy (@nocntxtreplyguy) July 29, 2025

Desired outcome achieved.

Whoever runs the White House social media account needs a raise. 😂 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) July 30, 2025

The level of troll is amazing — Harshman Hills (@HarshmanHills) July 29, 2025

Should this be the intro to the official app? 😆 — Bruh What? (@Bruhh_Whaat) July 29, 2025

