AT&T Scraps DEI Amid Broader Corporate Shift Toward Merit-Based Policies

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

AT&T told federal regulators this week that it has eliminated all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies and programs across its business, becoming the latest major corporation to unwind such initiatives amid a broader shift toward merit-based employment practices and heightened scrutiny from the Trump administration.

The AT&T logo on a building in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2017. Mike Blake/Reuters

In a Dec. 1 letter filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of AT&T’s bid to acquire U.S. Cellular spectrum licenses for roughly $1 billion, the company said it is “ending DEI-related policies ... not just in name but in substance,” following recent executive orders, Supreme Court rulings, and guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

AT&T said it has adjusted its employment and business practices “to ensure that they comply with all applicable laws and related requirements,” AT&T wrote to FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, adding that its hiring, training, and promotion practices “are not and will not be based on or limited by race, gender, or other protected characteristics.”

The company said it removed all training related to DEI, scrubbed internal and external messaging referencing the concept, discontinued sponsorships it deemed unrelated to its business strategy, and stopped conducting employee surveys focused on protected characteristics. AT&T also said it no longer uses DEI considerations in selecting suppliers and “will not have any roles focused on DEI.”

“AT&T has always stood for merit-based opportunity, and we are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to equal employment opportunity and nondiscrimination today,” the company wrote. “Consistent with applicable law, our multi-pronged approach allows employees to thrive in an environment free from invidious discrimination.”

Carr, a Republican tapped by President Donald Trump in January to lead the FCC, praised the disclosure.

“AT&T has now memorialized its commitment to ending DEI-related policies in an FCC filing,” he wrote on X.

He added that the companywide rollback followed changes announced earlier this year after pressure from conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who urged AT&T to dismantle programs he argued were discriminatory.

FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, a Democrat, criticized the move, saying in a social media post that AT&T’s reversal “isn’t a sudden transformation of values, but a strategic financial play to curry favor with this FCC/Administration.”

Gomez said that abandoning “fairness and inclusion for short-term gain will be a stain to their reputation long into the future.”

Part of a Broader Corporate Retreat

AT&T’s shift comes as major corporations reassess or eliminate DEI initiatives in response to new legal risks and regulatory scrutiny. Wireless carrier T-Mobile said in July it was ending its DEI programs while seeking approval for two major transactions, including a $4.4 billion deal to acquire most of U.S. Cellular’s wireless operations. Verizon agreed to end its DEI program in the context of its $20 billion acquisition bid for Frontier Communications earlier this year.

The trend also extends beyond the telecommunications sector. Ford, McDonald’s, John Deere, Walmart, Nissan, Toyota, Molson Coors, Citibank, and Meta are among the large employers that have recently rebranded, scaled back, or ended DEI programs, citing changing legal standards after the Supreme Court’s 2023 affirmative action ruling and sweeping executive actions by Trump directing federal agencies—and encouraging the private sector—to abandon race- and sex-based preferences.

Disney Softens DEI Language Amid FCC Probe

The rollback wave has reached Hollywood as well. The Walt Disney Co. removed virtually all DEI-related terminology from its 2025 annual report to the Securities and Exchange Commission—the first such omission in at least five years—even as the company faces an FCC investigation into whether its ABC and related networks violated federal equal employment opportunity rules.

Carr ordered the probe in March, citing Disney initiatives that sought to “amplify underrepresented voices” and inclusion standards requiring a high percentage of characters, writers, directors, and crew to come from “underrepresented” groups. He said the agency must ensure that such practices do not embed “identity quotas” in violation of the Communications Act.

Disney said it was reviewing the FCC’s letter and plans to cooperate.