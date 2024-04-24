Aussie Senator Says Elon Musk Should "Be In Jail And The Key Be Thrown Away"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An Australian Senator has called for X owner Elon Musk to be jailed for life for refusing to adhere to the Australian government’s demands to remove a video of the brutal attack on a Christian Bishop in Sydney last week by an apparent Muslim extremist.

After Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was attacked at his church in Sydney, the video taken from a live stream quickly went viral on X.

Australian officials, and politicians from both sides of the spectrum immediately called for the footage to be removed, yet Elon Musk has refused to do so, saying that X is a platform for freedom of expression and it will not censor content that is not illegal.

Australia’s so called ‘eSafety Commissioner’ Julie Inman-Grant, an unelected official, has ordered both X and Meta to remove footage of the stabbing under the Online Safety Act, passed in 2021, which empowers the eSafety department to demand the removal of so-called ‘class 1 material’.

X was ordered by the Australian Federal Court on Monday to block all users from viewing the footage.

The platform temporarily complied with the order in Australia while taking out a two-day injunction, but asserted that a global takedown order violates freedom of speech.

The Australian censorship commissar is demanding *global* content bans! https://t.co/CRLglUYYIG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2024

“We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA,” Musk noted in an X post, warning that complying with government demands to ban content is a slippery slope.

Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian “eSafety Commissar” is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?



We have already censored the content in question for… https://t.co/aca9E4uAB7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

That is exactly the issue.



Should the eSafety Commissar (an unelected official) in Australia have authority over all countries on Earth? https://t.co/wzv4Uinx8y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

In comments to Sky News, Independent Australian Senator Jacqui Lambie charged that Musk is “creating hatred” by ignoring requests to remove “harmful content.”

“I think he’s a social media knob with no social conscience, he has absolutely no social conscience,” she said. “Someone like that should be in jail and the key be thrown away. That bloke should not have a right to be out there on his own ideology platform and creating hatred, showing all this stuff out there to our kids and doing all the rest,” Lambie added.

The Senator for Tasmania also declared she would be boycotting X, proclaiming “I’ll be switching off X today, I’ll be doing that before I get to the airport this afternoon, and I suggest that the other 226, there’s 227 members of Parliament, do the same thing. Show him that you mean business.”

An Australian Senator has called for X owner Elon Musk to be jailed for life for refusing to adhere to the Australian government's demands to censor content. Full report here: https://t.co/b1t6FHWajj pic.twitter.com/swKmgOKxjy — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 24, 2024

Musk responded to the unhinged rant, noting “This woman has utter contempt for the Australian people,” and later adding “She is an enemy of the people of Australia.”

This woman has utter contempt for the Australian people — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Absolutely. She is an enemy of the people of Australia. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Musk has also been targeted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who has charged that Musk “thinks he’s above the Australian law, that he’s above common decency.”

Albanese further asserted that Musk “is so out of touch with what the Australian public want. This has been a distressing time and I find this bloke on the other side of the world, from his billionaires’ establishments trying to lecture Australians on free speech – well I won’t cop it and Australians won’t either.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has attacked Elon Musk for refusing to adhere to government demands to censor content. Albanese claimed Musk "thinks he’s above the Australian law and is "trying to lecture Australians on free speech." Report: https://t.co/b1t6FHWajj pic.twitter.com/gidVK5Q9tG — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) April 24, 2024

Seems like Albanese is the one out of touch, given that as a result of the attacks on Musk and X, the platform has become the number one news app in Australia.

The Australian people want the truth.



𝕏 is the only one standing up for their rights. https://t.co/6ZwzNejKLq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2024

Musk also responded to Albanese:

I’d like to take a moment to thank the PM for informing the public that this platform is the only truthful one https://t.co/EM0lF6n7SC — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

Don’t take my word for it, just ask the Australian PM! pic.twitter.com/ZJBKrstStQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Bishop Emmanuel is recovering from the attack and says he has forgiven his attacker, calling for his supporters not to retaliate over the attack but to behave “Christlike.”

Did anyone ask him for his opinion on whether people should be allowed to see the footage?

As we highlighted last week, the reaction to the video of the attack was almost as revolting as the incident itself.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.