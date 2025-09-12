Aussie Students Spend The Most Time In School, Polish Kids The Least

Students in OECD countries and economies receive an average of 7,604 hours of compulsory instruction during their primary and lower secondary education.

However, as Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, a wide gap exists between countries, with students in Poland receiving an average of just 5,304 hours, compared to Australia where children must attend nearly double that at 11,000 hours.

In the United States, children spend 8,917 hours on average in compulsory classes across primary school and early secondary school.

This is according to a new report by the OECD titled Education at a Glance.

Primary education lasts six years on average across OECD countries and economies, ranging from four grades in Poland to seven in Australia and Denmark.

In the U.S., children have six school years at the primary level.

Lower secondary education lasts three years on average across the OECD member states, ranging from two years in the French Community of Belgium to six years in Lithuania.