Austin Metcalf And The Endless Race War

Authored by Donald Jeffries via "I Protest",

Recently, a young Black male killed another young White male. This is hardly news, seeing as how every day, young Black males kill. It’s a ‘hood workout. The apparent motive in this case, was that the young Black male felt “disrespected.” In ghetto culture, you don’t accept “disrespect.” You have to respond, too often in a deadly way.

Now why this story has become national news is puzzling. The young victim, an honor roll high school student named Austin Metcalf, who was a Division 1 college football prospect, is no different than countless other White victims of Black pathology who remain anonymous because the crimes were ignored by mainstream media. The murderer is named Karmelo Anthony. We were assured that he came from a good home, unlike the vast majority of young Black killers. In this case, Anthony appears to have wandered into the tent provided for members of Metcalf’s high school track team. Maybe Karmelo forgot what school he went to. Metcalf asked him to leave, because the tent was reserved for track players at his particular high school. Now, no one asks a young Black man to leave any place. If he’s there, he must have a reason. So, Karmelo felt “disrespected.” And he responded in an appropriate ghetto style.

According to Austin’s twin brother, who will be haunted for the rest of his life by reliving the indescribable agony of his twin dying in his arms, Austin represented no threat to Karmelo. Austin didn’t bring a knife, or any other weapon, to a track meet. Karmelo Anthony did. The mainstream media normally suppresses stories like this, because they are so common that even the comatose “normies” might eventually start wondering. But they did report this one. Why? And the reaction has been predictable; uniform and irrational Black solidarity online. I’m sure Joy Reid and the shrews from The View will be chiming in soon. There is no other racial group that would attempt to justify cold blooded murder. You couldn’t find a single White person on earth defending this killer, if the races were reversed. This case is as cut and dry as can be. A knife to the heart for being asked to move from a restricted area?

This is the problem we face, and have faced for a very long time. It’s why I have African American Fatigue Syndrome (AAFS). We have to pretend that Blacks don’t kill Whites and Asians far, far more often than the reverse. If any White person kills any Black person, you’ll know, because it will become front page news. I’m not sure any Asian has ever killed a Black person. You’ll be required to “say his or her name!” Loudly. When you first heard about the story, and that a White and a Black teen were involved, there was no doubt in your mind about which one was the perpetrator. Despite the best efforts of Hollywood to convince us that Whites bully and kill Blacks, and rape Black women, in real life these events are so rare as to be almost statistically meaningless. And you will not find a single Black public figure who will condemn this murder without some kind of ridiculous qualification. And that’s the real issue here.

Why is it so hard for good Black people to call out the atrocious behavior of young Black thugs, who are seemingly committed to criminal activity like some kind of twisted catechism? More significantly, why are the vast majority of White people afraid to condemn the violent trappings of this absurd “culture?” There should be nothing glamorous or attractive about learned stupidity, and gang activity. About single mothers and drive by shootings. About “wilding.” I guess they still engage in “wilding.” I’m old and White, so I wouldn’t know. This ghetto mentality has resulted in a perpetual morass of death and poverty. And yet every Black entertainer pays homage to it. They genuflect to the likes of stoned “gangsta” Snoop Dogg. Even more remarkably, so does polite White society. How can any intelligent person not laugh when saying his infantile rap name? Is it supposed to sound intimidating?

We have been in an unofficial race war practically my entire life. I saw Blacks being accorded favorable treatment on the job in the 1970s. I saw White managers and directors- surely all of them hopeless racists during that era- fawn over them, and let them get away with things that no White employee ever could. I heard stories of my Uncle Logan being beaten up on the job by a bunch of Blacks. In the 1940s. From the impression one gets from our media, I would assume Blacks weren’t allowed to speak without permission in the 1940s. Remember, we have been lied to about everything. For all I know, maybe the slaves goofed off and slapped the White women on their asses on the plantations. Perhaps the tobacco spitting Whites were cucked out, just like their descendants, and laughed uproariously at the supposed natural Black ability to sing and dance, run and jump. Why believe anything the court historians say?

Bernard Goetz. Tawana Brawley. The Duke lacrosse players. George Floyd. There’s a long history of generals and soldiers in this race war. You have the Rev. Jesse Jackson, renowned for lying about holding the dying Martin Luther King in his arms, and shaking down unknown numbers of companies for cash. Jesse made a lot of money for someone who basically never worked a job in his life. A stone cold gangsta. But perhaps Rev. Al Sharpton outdid him. A random crack dealer caught by the FBI, and turned into an informant. His regular job description was to inject himself into any widely publicized racial incident. To remain consistently on the “Black is always right” side. Sharpton’s role in the Tawana Brawley hoax was forgotten, and is never mentioned. Jackson and Sharpton are like the Ulysses Grant and William T. Sherman of this race war. They are considered heroes by most of those they are fighting.

The odd thing about this race war is that it is being waged against an opponent that doesn’t realize there is a war. From the despicable “Woke” self-loathers to the deluded conservatives in search of a new Steppin Fetchet for the Republicans, it is a toothless bunch. I’m sure they strike fear in the hearts of professional race hucksters and young Black “gangstas” alike. They treat Blacks collectively like pampered pit bulls; aware that they could kill them unexpectedly but oddly allured by them. They certainly don’t treat them like anybody else. They are coddled, fawned over, and rewarded beyond any imagined worthiness. DEI is their Apostle’s Creed. It’s a one-sided battle; Blacks worked into frothing anger by the corrupt media and their own government-anointed “leaders.” Blacks repeatedly fed the fiction that somehow they are still being held down by “systemic racism” and “White privilege.” Blacks emboldened that there is something good and noble, and really cool, about their violent, dysfunctional culture.

When you can attempt to rationalize stabbing a young kid in the heart at a track meet, you can attempt to rationalize anything. Karmelo Anthony should be convicted in about five minutes, and locked away forever. If we really had a system of justice. We don’t. If enough Blacks complain loudly enough, Karmelo might become the next George Floyd. Nobody is going to fight back in this war. There is no Robert E. Lee or Stonewall Jackson to contend with. Instead, you’ll have to rely on a mainstream Right that thinks Caitlin Jenner is a conservative. Until the ghetto culture is thoroughly condemned as strongly as the fictitious “White Supremacy” has been, by every government agency and business establishment in the land, nothing will change. These laughably uneducated bullies need to be ridiculed by everyone. Do you really think it would be hard to spoof their absurd lifestyle and mindset for comic effect?

There have been many casualties in this race war, but all of them are on one side. Blacks kill each other on a daily basis, but that’s just friendly fire. And the same Left that is mortified over school shootings and thinks guns are the problem, doesn’t say a word about the guns that are used every night on the mean streets of Chicago, and Baltimore, and most every other major city that is ruled by Black “gang bangers,” not the preposterous skinheads of Hollywood. Apparently, those Black lives don’t matter. Black pathology continues to be excused, no matter how horrific it is, by both wealthy Black “leaders,” and the vast majority of the supposedly more educated public of all other races. Why, for instance, weren’t Asians outraged by all the Black assaults on their people, which were somehow attributed to nonexistent White racists? Why aren’t they mad at being denied prestigious college admissions by DEI policies?

I don’t think this war will ever end. Whites, Asians, and other nonblack groups appear unwilling to ever fight back. They have been absolutely cucked into submission, and conditioned to believe the Hollywood depiction of Blacks as brilliant, kind hearted, helpful, sexy, hard working victims of a White elite that unfairly discriminates against them. And never forget that the Black males are the best athletes with the biggest penises ever created. It is shameful and embarrassing that any White person would believe such juvenile level propaganda. Especially if they are poor and working class, and have interacted to any significant degree with large numbers of Blacks. As a lifelong egalitarian, I struggle not to generalize myself. There are plenty of good and decent Blacks in this country. But they are as outnumbered in their own population as much as honest corporate executives are in our rigged crony capitalist system.

I suspect there are many others suffering from African American Fatigue Syndrome. Just hearing the pandering term “African-American” is enough to trigger it. No entire group of people should be either exalted or written off collectively. But considering their wildly disproportionate level of crime, the lack of education, and dislike of civility on the part of too many “African-Americans,” they surely are the least deserving people for this kind of slobbering adulation. If we have to worry that catching the eye of some young Black may result in a fatal stabbing, then we have to acknowledge that there is no way to live together in harmony with such a native criminal element. Unless we continue to look the other way, apologize for noticing reality, and be content with walking on eggshells. Wealthy, highly educated Whites have shown a willingness to play a subservient role, even with “gang bangers” that are illiterate after years of public “education.” Just one of many White humiliation rituals.

People have even been attacking Austin’s father, for acting like a real Christian and forgiving his son’s killer, saying that God will judge all. He was also criticized for quite reasonably asking, what kind of parents raised Karmelo? Karmelo’s family created a Go Fund Me account, which always happens in these cases, and supposedly it has raised something like $150,000 so far. But it was the Metcalf family who was criticized for starting their own Go Fund Me account. Some fundraisers are more equal than others. Amateurish fake online posts were created by someone to make it seem like Austin was a “racist.” And that he “bullied” poor Karmelo. Just like it happens in Hollywood. Sounds believable. Why else would a fine, upstanding young Black man stab him in the heart? What else could he do? Stand there and be “disrespected?” As the “journalists” would say, this is a tragedy for both young men. Uh, no actually it isn’t. Karmelo is alive. And will probably be dealt with leniently.

I don’t interact with many people of any race these days. Scott Adams of Dilbert fame advised Whites to stay away from Blacks a few years ago, which resulted in the end of his comic strip in the mainstream. We need a divorce not just from the “Woke” madness, but from this mindless ghetto culture. But no matter how many tragedies take the lives of promising youngsters like Austin Metcalf, most White people will at best shrug in resignation, and at worst cheerlead the one-sided race war. Whites are like Iraq was during the Gulf “War.” We are as intellectually and morally defenseless as the Iraqis were militarily defenseless. And it’s obvious that, if any appreciable numbers of Whites fought back, the majority of White people would side with the Blacks. We know that family means little to them, so what could race possibly mean? No one wants war, but we are being warred upon, and have been for many years.

I want to get along with everyone. I hate confrontation. But if we can’t object not only to the killing of an innocent young boy like Austin Metcalf, but to the despicable, hate filled response from many Blacks defending it, then what would we ever object to? It’s like the survival instinct has been propagandized out of Whites. We’re going extinct by any definition, and we are the first racial group in the history of the world to not only work intensely against our own interests, but to publicly declare our self-hatred. I can’t remain silent in the face of this kind of outrageousness. Ghetto culture has ensnared too many Blacks, and too many Whites like and even emulate it. Sticks and stones. Might never makes right. It isn’t ever “cool” to hurt, even kill others. Civility is essential to CIVILization. Ebonics isn’t a language. It’s improper, uncorrected English. Basic math and grammar are essential. We’re enabling weaponized idiocy.