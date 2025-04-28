Austria's Right-Wing FPÖ Achieves Historic Success In Vienna Election

Via Remix News,

Vienna’s regional parliament election saw the Austria Freedom Party (FPÖ) achieve a historic success, achieving a second-place result in the traditional left-wing city. The party almost tripled its support to over 20 percent compared to the previous election. The result could further destabilize the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), which shunned the FPÖ to form a national government with left-wing parties.

Despite a drop in support, the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) remained in first place to continue leading the Austrian capital.

Sámuel Ágoston Mráz, director of the Nézőpont Institute, told Magyar Nemzet that the strengthening of the FPÖ could have a serious impact on the rest of the country, as well as internationally. Coalition negotiations have now begun, and the party leaders have also assessed the results.

🇦🇹 BREAKING: Austria's right-wing FPÖ party has TRIPLED its support in Vienna.



It is now the 2nd-strong party after city-wide elections, but the left still dominates.



SPÖ: 39.4%

FPÖ: 20.4%

Greens: 14.6%

ÖVP: 9.7%

NEOS: 9.7%

Left Party: 4.1% pic.twitter.com/DV3PoqyrF5 — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) April 27, 2025

In particular, the ÖVP saw its support in Vienna crater. The chancellor’s party plummeted to 9.6 percent—a drop of 10.8 percentage points compared to 2020. There is already speculation in Viennese party circles about a possible resignation of the 70-year-old city party chairman, Karl Mahrer. Despite the defeat, the People’s Party is determined to govern alongside the SPÖ.

Michael Ludwig, the socialist mayor of Vienna, made it clear in a statement on Sunday evening that the SPÖ remained the strongest party in the elections and that negotiations will begin with several parties about possible cooperation.

🇦🇹 This is now Vienna on a warm day. The Austrian city is often labeled the “most livable” city in the world.



Yet, the Viennese vote overwhelmingly for more mass immigration, even as the city becomes more packed every year.



45.4% of its residents are now of foreign origin. pic.twitter.com/7M7EsfTMTT — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) April 27, 2025

“We want to form a stable city and provincial government before the summer,” Ludwig said while ruling out the possibility of a coalition with the FPÖ.

A continuation of the red-green coalition seems likely, but cooperation with NEOS is not ruled out.

On behalf of NEOS, Bettina Emmerling indicated that they would be happy to continue the “progress coalition” with the SPÖ, especially building on cooperation on education policy. The party’s secretary general, Douglas Hoyos, also welcomed the result, highlighting that NEOS achieved almost 10 percent, a historic high for the party in Vienna.

Judith Pühringer, leader of the Greens, said the party’s themes were in line with the SPÖ’s goals. Werner Kogler, the party’s national chairman, also confirmed that the Greens were ready to actively participate in shaping Vienna’s future.

Although the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP) suffered heavy losses, party leader Karl Mahrer stated that if the mayor wanted to pursue a policy committed to the political center, economic stability, and social cohesion, the ÖVP was open to negotiations.

The Vienna leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, Dominik Nepp, told broadcaster ORF:

“The huge vote of confidence from the voters has been clearly demonstrated. We have tripled our support. This is a clear sign that people want change. From our perspective, a red-blue coalition would be what many people want. Mayor Ludwig must finally abandon his exclusionary policies. We will consistently monitor the functioning of Vienna!”

Herbert Kickl, national chairman of the FPÖ, also spoke:

“The strong result of Dominik Nepp and the FPÖ shows that people in Vienna also want change, and change that puts the people back at the center of politics. The people are sovereign, and this sovereign has given a clear signal in Vienna today.”

Read more here...