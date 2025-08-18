NYC Times Square Reopens After Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Threat
Update (1315ET):
The New York City Police Department has reopened Times Square in Midtown Manhattan after a man left a “suspicious device” at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. The area was placed on lockdown for about an hour while a bomb squad unit investigated the item.
UPDATE: The area has reopened to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2025
A search is now underway for the man who left the object. Police officials have not disclosed what the item was, but it was deemed suspicious enough to warrant a bomb squad response.
* * *
The New York City Police Department wrote on X around 11:13 ET for the public to avoid Times Square as officers respond to an "active police investigation" near West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue. Multiple reports suggest the situation stems from a bomb threat.
ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan within the confines of @NYPDMTS. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/csoK013son— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2025
CNBC reporter Kristina Partsinevelos says the bomb squad has arrived at the scene and is investigating a "suspicious package."
#Breaking: Bomb squad looking at a suspicious package at the precinct on 43rd and 7th in Times Square. Streets are blocked off.— Kristina Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) August 18, 2025
Looks to be okay now. The view behind my desk. pic.twitter.com/GV4GA6zd3f
Times Square has been shut down.
Suspicious package in Times Square has shut down portions of the area.— Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) August 18, 2025
Bomb squad on the scene.@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/qP3nM0LJCa
🚨 BREAKING: Times Square evacuated as NYPD bomb squad investigates reports of a suspicious package.— Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 18, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Be5kIJbp43
Watch Live:
*Developing...