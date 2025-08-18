NYC Times Square Reopens After Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Threat

Update (1315ET):

The New York City Police Department has reopened Times Square in Midtown Manhattan after a man left a “suspicious device” at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. The area was placed on lockdown for about an hour while a bomb squad unit investigated the item.

UPDATE: The area has reopened to both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2025

A search is now underway for the man who left the object. Police officials have not disclosed what the item was, but it was deemed suspicious enough to warrant a bomb squad response.

The New York City Police Department wrote on X around 11:13 ET for the public to avoid Times Square as officers respond to an "active police investigation" near West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue. Multiple reports suggest the situation stems from a bomb threat.

ADVISORY: Due to an active police investigation, avoid the area of West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan within the confines of @NYPDMTS. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/csoK013son — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 18, 2025

CNBC reporter Kristina Partsinevelos says the bomb squad has arrived at the scene and is investigating a "suspicious package."

#Breaking: Bomb squad looking at a suspicious package at the precinct on 43rd and 7th in Times Square. Streets are blocked off.



Looks to be okay now. The view behind my desk. pic.twitter.com/GV4GA6zd3f — Kristina Partsinevelos (@KristinaParts) August 18, 2025

Times Square has been shut down.

Suspicious package in Times Square has shut down portions of the area.

Bomb squad on the scene.@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/qP3nM0LJCa — Dan Mannarino (@DanMannarino) August 18, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Times Square evacuated as NYPD bomb squad investigates reports of a suspicious package.



pic.twitter.com/Be5kIJbp43 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 18, 2025

