NYC Times Square Reopens After Suspicious Device Triggers Bomb Threat

Update (1315ET):

The New York City Police Department has reopened Times Square in Midtown Manhattan after a man left a “suspicious device” at West 43rd Street and Seventh Avenue. The area was placed on lockdown for about an hour while a bomb squad unit investigated the item. 

A search is now underway for the man who left the object. Police officials have not disclosed what the item was, but it was deemed suspicious enough to warrant a bomb squad response.

The New York City Police Department wrote on X around 11:13 ET for the public to avoid Times Square as officers respond to an "active police investigation" near West 43rd Street and 7th Avenue. Multiple reports suggest the situation stems from a bomb threat. 

CNBC reporter Kristina Partsinevelos says the bomb squad has arrived at the scene and is investigating a "suspicious package."

Times Square has been shut down. 

Watch Live:  

*Developing...

